NEWS
Magu Warns Youths Against Crimes
The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has warned Nigerian youths to jettison crimes by not allowing evil thoughts to penetrate their hearts.
Magu gave the charge on Thursday while delivering a lecture at the 2019 Batch B Orientation Course held the National Youth Service Corps, (NYSC) orientation camp ground in Iseyin Oyo State.
The EFCC boss, who spoke through the Zonal Head of the Commission’s Ibadan zonal office, Friday Ebelo, noted that the only way the youth could effectively avoid crimes was by ensuring that they don’t give space for evil thoughts to germinate in their hearts.
“It often takes a process to get involve in crime. You must, therefore, be careful about what manner of thought you allow to dominate your mind.
“It is equally important that you choose carefully the kind of people you associate with because that also influences what you give priority to in your heart,” he added.
Reeling out the commission’s statistics of arrests, arraignment and conviction of youth involved in criminal activities in recent times, Magu insisted that many were persuaded into the act due to their choice of providing unbridled access to all shades of evil thoughts.
He further advised them to be hardworking in order to make meaningful impact in life.
“There is no shortcut to wealth and fame. Acts of criminality might deliver wealth in the short run, but ultimately there will be misery and gnashing of teeth,” he warned.
