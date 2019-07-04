Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Magu Warns Youths Against Crimes

Published

1 min ago

on

The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has warned  Nigerian youths to jettison crimes by not allowing evil thoughts to penetrate their hearts.

Magu gave the charge on Thursday while delivering a lecture at the 2019 Batch B Orientation Course held the National Youth Service Corps, (NYSC) orientation camp ground in Iseyin Oyo State.

The EFCC boss, who spoke through the Zonal Head of the Commission’s Ibadan zonal office, Friday Ebelo, noted that the only way the youth could effectively avoid crimes was by ensuring that they don’t give space for evil thoughts to germinate in their hearts.

“It often takes a process to get involve in crime. You must, therefore, be careful about what manner of thought you allow to dominate your mind.

“It is equally important that you choose carefully the kind of people you associate with because that also influences what you give priority to in your heart,” he added.

Reeling out the commission’s statistics of arrests, arraignment and conviction of youth involved in criminal activities in recent times, Magu insisted that many were persuaded into the act due to their choice of providing unbridled access to all shades of evil thoughts.

He further advised them to be hardworking in order to make meaningful impact in life.

“There is no shortcut to wealth and fame. Acts of criminality might deliver wealth in the short run, but ultimately there will be misery and gnashing of teeth,” he warned.

 

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

Magu Warns Youths Against Crimes

The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has warned  Nigerian youths to jettison crimes...
NEWS1 min ago

Obaseki okays N100m to 40 entrepreneurs in Edo, as Facebook, FATE train SMEs

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has said that N100m from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s N2bn credit...
NEWS12 mins ago

Reps Deputy Speaker Tasks NUJ To Flush Out Quacks 

The Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wase has urged the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) to flush out quacks out of the...
NEWS17 mins ago

Our Strategies  Are  Working – Security Chiefs

The nation’s security chiefs have   declared that the strategies they had deployed to fight insecurity in the country were working....
Peoples Democratic Party PDP logo Peoples Democratic Party PDP logo
NEWS25 mins ago

PDP: BoT Chair Makes U-turn, Backs Party’s Choice For Reps Minority Leader

The Board of Trustees (BoT) chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen Walid Jibrin, yesterday backed the choice of...
NEWS28 mins ago

NDLEA Warns Intending Pilgrims Against Smuggling Of Drugs

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Gombe state, on Thursday warned intending Muslim pilgrims not to smuggle drugs to...
NEWS29 mins ago

Life In Prison For Dutch Crime Boss Holleeder

Willem Holleeder, the Netherlands’ most notorious gangster, has been found guilty of ordering a series of murders of figures in...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: