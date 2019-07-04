Man Bags 4 Months Jail Term Over Cyber-crime

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office on Thursday, secured the conviction of Ahmed Oladimeji before Justice Ibrahim Watilat of the Federal High Court, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Oladimeji was found guilty of a one-count amended charge that bordered on sending pornographic and indecent pictures through a computer system.

The offence is contrary to Section 24 (1)(a) of the Cyber crimes (Prohibition, Prevention Etc) Act, 2015, and punishable under Section 24(1)(b) of the Act.

He pleaded guilty to the charge.

His plea was sequel to the plea bargain arrangement he reached with the Commission through his lawyer, which informed the amended charge he was convicted of on Thursday.

Apart from the four months jail term he is to serve on account of his conviction, he was also ordered to restitute sums in foreign currency to victims of his fraudulent acts.

The court equally ordered the forfeiture of all items recovered from him during investigation to the Federal Government of Nigeria. These include one Toshiba Laptop, one IPhone 6 and one Tecno KA phone.