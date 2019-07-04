CRIME
Man Bags 4 Months Jail Term Over Cyber-crime
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office on Thursday, secured the conviction of Ahmed Oladimeji before Justice Ibrahim Watilat of the Federal High Court, Abeokuta, Ogun State.
Oladimeji was found guilty of a one-count amended charge that bordered on sending pornographic and indecent pictures through a computer system.
The offence is contrary to Section 24 (1)(a) of the Cyber crimes (Prohibition, Prevention Etc) Act, 2015, and punishable under Section 24(1)(b) of the Act.
He pleaded guilty to the charge.
His plea was sequel to the plea bargain arrangement he reached with the Commission through his lawyer, which informed the amended charge he was convicted of on Thursday.
Apart from the four months jail term he is to serve on account of his conviction, he was also ordered to restitute sums in foreign currency to victims of his fraudulent acts.
The court equally ordered the forfeiture of all items recovered from him during investigation to the Federal Government of Nigeria. These include one Toshiba Laptop, one IPhone 6 and one Tecno KA phone.
MOST READ
Man Bags 4 Months Jail Term Over Cyber-crime
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office on Thursday, secured the conviction of Ahmed Oladimeji before Justice...
People Still Missing In Lagos Boat Mishap, Says LASWA
The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), on Thursday said five people were still missing six days after a-20 capacity passengers’...
Lagos Backs FG’s On Food Sufficiency Regime In Nigeria
Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said his administration is fully in support of the Federal Government on self –sufficiency...
Couple, One Other Die As Passengers Bus Plunges Into River Ogun
A couple whose identities were yet to be confirmed were among the three persons confirmed dead in an accident which...
Reps Urge NEMA To Provide Relief Materials To Kano Flood Victims
The House of Representative has called on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to urgently provide relief materials for flood...
House Leadership: PDP Moves To Sanction Elumelu, Oke Others
***As NWC Summons them today Indications have emerged that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is set to wield the big...
Court Jails 6 Fraudsters In Ibadan
A Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State has sentenced six internet fraudsters to four months imprisonment for internet...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS17 hours ago
Princess Haya, Wife Of Dubai’s Ruler, Seeks Refuge In London
- NEWS17 hours ago
Osun Gov’ship: As Oyetola, Adeleke Know Fate Tomorrow
- NEWS8 hours ago
Tension In Reps As Factional PDP Minority Leader Chinda, Others Occupy Principal Officers’ Seats
- NEWS17 hours ago
DSP Omo-Agege Appoints 5 Advisers From Delta
- NEWS23 hours ago
Sen Abbo Weeps, Begs For Forgiveness Over Assaulting Lady
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Miyetti Allah Backs Suspension Of Ruga Settlements Policy
- NEWS17 hours ago
Gombe, 5 Others To Get $100m USAID Grant
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
PMB Rejects More 17 Bills, Assents 9 Others