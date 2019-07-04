NEWS
Man Dies After Accidently Swallowing Live Tilapia Fish
A 50-year-old man died after he accidentally swallowed a live tilapia fish and got his airway blocked, while fishing in a central Philippine river, local news reported on Thursday.
According to the report, the victim, identified as Roger Marcelino, and his son went fishing in the river in Tagutud, a village in Bungasong town in Antique province in the central Philippines, on June 29 when the accident happened.
The son reportedly said it has been his father’s habit to put his fresh catch between his teeth.
However, this time he swallowed the fish, which apparently blocked his airway, causing him to stop breathing. The report did not mention the size of the fish.
The victim was taken to a local hospital but was declared dead, the report added.
Tilapia fish are mainly freshwater fish inhabiting shallow streams, ponds, rivers, and lakes, and less commonly found living in brackish water.
MOST READ
Man Dies After Accidently Swallowing Live Tilapia Fish
A 50-year-old man died after he accidentally swallowed a live tilapia fish and got his airway blocked, while fishing in...
Northern Governors’ Forum Urges Public To Exercise Calm, Use Democratic Expression Over Suspended Ruga Project
The Northern Governors’ Forum has urged all stakeholders especially in the North, to remain calm and be democratic in expressing...
CTA Recommends Credible Parties Primaries As Key To Credible Polls
Stakeholders at a round table event organised by the Centre for Transparency Advocacy on Thursday agreed that transparent political parties...
Samsung Sued Over Water-Resistant Phone Claims
Samsung is being sued by Australia’s consumer watchdog for allegedly making misleading claims about the water-resistant properties of its phones....
Man Rapes 89-year-old Grandmother
Luck has run out of a 71-year-old man, Yap Chaiphak, after he was arrested by the police in Southern Thailand...
Court Fixes July 22 To Hear Oando Suit Against SEC
Justice Ayokunle Faji of the Federal high court in Lagos on Thursday adjourned the four cases filed by the embattled...
Acen Tasks Consulting Engineers On Professionalism
The body of registered independent private engineering consultancy firms in Nigeria, the Association for Consulting Engineering in Nigeria (ACEN) has...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS13 hours ago
Princess Haya, Wife Of Dubai’s Ruler, Seeks Refuge In London
- NEWS13 hours ago
Osun Gov’ship: As Oyetola, Adeleke Know Fate Tomorrow
- NEWS4 hours ago
Tension In Reps As Factional PDP Minority Leader Chinda, Others Occupy Principal Officers’ Seats
- NEWS23 hours ago
PMB Suspends `RUGA’ Programme, Backs NEC’s Livestock Plan
- POLITICS22 hours ago
Lawan Inaugurates Committees On Media, Legislative Agenda
- NEWS19 hours ago
Sen Abbo Weeps, Begs For Forgiveness Over Assaulting Lady
- NEWS13 hours ago
DSP Omo-Agege Appoints 5 Advisers From Delta
- NEWS13 hours ago
Gombe, 5 Others To Get $100m USAID Grant