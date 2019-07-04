NEWS
Mix Reaction In Sokoto Over Suspension Of RUGA
Mix reactions has continued to greet the suspension of RUGA policy initiated and suspended by the president Muhammadu Buhari led administration.
While, the reaction largely goes to show how divided Nigerians are on national policies, tribal, ethnic and religious divide is clearly demonstrated in the reactions.
Speaking to Malam Shehu Mustapha on the Ruga issue, he said, it would have been one of the very best policy ever taken by this government towards ending farmers/herders clashes.
Coming from a different angel, an Igbo busineman who deals on motor spare parts (Silas Okechukwu) within Sahara areas of the state metropolis said, the intention of the Ruga settlement was to further divide Nigerians along ethnic lines in every state.
According to him, if the federal government had not halted the Ruga implementation, the aftermath would have been very disastrous.
“Yes, because, the Igbos are in every states of the federation doing one or the other form of business and they would have naturally asked the federal government to build “Business settlement” for them in every state of the federation.
“In the same manner, some tribes whose occupation is rearing of dogs, pigs, farm and the host of others would have asked the federal government to also build such convenient place for them in every state of the federation”.
Reacting from a much different manner, the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Dioceses, Matthew Hassan Kukah said he believes that the policy was wrongly communicated.
According to him, anything that will bring lasting peace and peaceful coexistence would certainly be aelcomed by all. He added however, that, the Ruga policy would have created more problems than it intends to solve because stakeholders were carried along. diocess
