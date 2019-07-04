WORLD
New Saudi Ambassadors Take Up Posts In Washington, London
Saudi Arabia’s new ambassadors to the United States and the United Kingdom have taken up their posts after several months’ vacancy.
The post, amid tensions with Western allies over the Yemen war and the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
State news agency SPA reported on Thursday that Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan, the Gulf kingdom’s first female ambassador, presented her credentials in Washington.
While her brother, Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan, did so in London.
They arrive at a fraught period in both bilateral relationships, with heightened criticism of Riyadh’s human rights record and calls to freeze arms sales amid a four year old war in Yemen where the Saudi-led coalition is fighting the Iran-aligned Houthis.
Princess Reema was named in February to replace Prince Khalid bin Salman, who was heavily criticised for denying that Khashoggi had been killed last October inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul before the authorities ultimately acknowledged the murder of the Washington Post columnist.
The former ambassador, a brother of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is now deputy defence minister in Riyadh.
The CIA and some Western countries believe the crown prince ordered Khashoggi’s murder, which Saudi officials deny.
The new ambassadors, both in their 40s, are the children of a former long time envoy to the United States.
Princess Reema lived in Washington with him for many years and studied at George Washington University.
She has no previous diplomatic experience, having worked in the private sector before joining the kingdom’s General Sports Authority where she championed women’s participation in sports and focused on increasing women’s empowerment.
She becomes ambassador as deeply conservative Saudi Arabia is opening up and granting women more freedom.
Though also cracking down on dissent including the detention of around a dozen women activists, most of who had campaigned for the right to drive, which was granted in 2018.
Some campaigners say they have been subjected to torture.
Her brother Prince Khalid was previously ambassador to Germany, whose relationship with Riyadh has been strained in recent years by a moratorium on German arms exports and criticism of the kingdom’s “adventurism” in the Middle East.
MOST READ
New Saudi Ambassadors Take Up Posts In Washington, London
Saudi Arabia’s new ambassadors to the United States and the United Kingdom have taken up their posts after several months’...
IBEDC Signs MoU With 7 MAPs
The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with seven Meter Asset Providers (MAPs) to...
New Saudi Ambassadors Take Up Posts In Washington, London
Saudi Arabia’s new ambassadors to the United States and the United Kingdom have taken up their posts after several months’...
Russia Submersible Fire ‘Was In Battery Compartment’
Russia says the main cause of the deadly incident on board a submersible which killed 14 crew on Monday was...
Aiteo Earmarks $5bn To Increase Crude Production, Targets 250,000b/d
Nigerian energy giant, Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Production Company, yesterday, announced plans to inject over $5 billion investments in its...
Tension In Reps As Factional PDP Minority Leader Chinda, Others Occupy Principal Officers’ Seats
There is palpable tension in the chamber of the House of Representatives as the factional minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda without...
Sokoto Youths Set 9-Point Agenda, Demand Inclusion In Governance
A coalition of youth groups seeking for viable progressive developments in Sokoto state has proffered nine- point agenda to pursue...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS24 hours ago
‘They Were Eating Me Alive’ Mechanic Loses Arm To 2 Pig-Hunting Dogs
- NEWS10 hours ago
Princess Haya, Wife Of Dubai’s Ruler, Seeks Refuge In London
- NEWS10 hours ago
Osun Gov’ship: As Oyetola, Adeleke Know Fate Tomorrow
- POLITICS20 hours ago
Lawan Inaugurates Committees On Media, Legislative Agenda
- NEWS20 hours ago
PMB Suspends `RUGA’ Programme, Backs NEC’s Livestock Plan
- NEWS24 hours ago
Atiku Condemns Sen. Abbo’s Alleged Assault
- NEWS16 hours ago
Sen Abbo Weeps, Begs For Forgiveness Over Assaulting Lady
- NEWS22 hours ago
Princess Haya Bint al-Hussein: The Dubai Royal ‘Hiding In London’