Nigerian Miners Call For Fresh Investments In Mining Sector
President of the Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN), Alhaji Kabir Mohammed Kankara, has called on state governments, World Bank, NEXIM Bank, BOI and other foreign and local investors to support efforts of the body in transforming the Nigeria’s mining sector.
Speaking ahead of the upcoming Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja, taking place from 14-16 October, Kankara said MAN is putting efforts to make this year’s session a big forum where the Nigerian miners can showcase the huge resources of solid minerals endowed to the nation.”
As organising partners, MAN has been part of the event since its inception four years ago, along with PwC and Spintelligent.
Kankara said: “My vision for the association is to see that miners are given an enabling conducive environment to practice their legitimate business without any security challenges and harassment from the host communities or the host state governments by partnering with the government security agencies e.g. police, Civil Defence Corps, state governments and community leaders.
“I also wish to improve the productivity capacity of an average miner through sourcing of intervention funds and equipment from federal and also encourage state governments, World Bank, NEXIM Bank, BOI and other foreign and local investors to come on board and move mining to the next level.
“Furthermore, I wish to raise the level of the mining sector to make it another big source of revenue earning for the nation and increase the gross domestic product (GDP) of Nigeria. I also wish to make our association as another big employment generator to the teeming youths that are roaming about looking for jobs.”
The Abuja conference and exhibition is expected to attract more than 1200 mining experts, 180 plus mines and exploration companies, 40 plus sponsors with more than 24 countries represented.
