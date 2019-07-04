ENTERTAINMENT
Nollywood Actress Kate Henshaw Dismisses Sen. Abbo’s Apology As Arrogant And Insincere
Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw has dismissed the apology offered by embattled Sen. Elisha Abbo over the assault of a nursing mother in a sex toy shop in Abuja as insincere.
The actress who took to her Instagram handle @henshawkate to express her mind on the apology, said it was irrelevant.
“Your supposed apology smacks of arrogance, Elisha Abbo! You said “no matter what she did to me”, what did she do except tell you to take it easy. Your supposed apology is very insincere.
” You were caught in your own lie. You went to prepare a robust response and came back with this hogwash of an apology.
“We must as a people see things to a logical conclusion. examples must be made, impunity in any form, from anyone is unacceptable,” she said.
Abbo, at a media briefing in Abuja on Wednesday apologised to the nursing mother he assaulted at a sex toy shop captured in a viral video.
The senator who represents Adamawa North claimed that he has never been known or associated with assault in the past.
He blamed it on anger and said he was sincerely sorry.
Abbo broke down in tears as he pleaded that Nigerians, men and women should forgive him, added that the backlash he faced so far has taught him a lesson as a private citizen and a public officer.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the embattled senator was caught in CCTV where he was assaulting a nursing mother in a sex toy shop and the video went viral.
