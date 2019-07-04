SPORTS
NSCDC Arrests 32, Recovers N2.9m From Fraud Victims Within Three Months In Edo
The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Edo said it had in the last three months, arrested 32 suspected fraudsters and recovered about N2.9 million from them.
The Corps Commandant in Edo, Mr Makinde Ayinla, disclosed this to Newsmen in Benin on Thursday.
Ayinla said the arrests were made between April and June, addinged that operatives of the corps recovered about N2.9 million from the suspects, being monies allegedly scammed from their unsuspecting victims under false pretense.
The commandant said the 32 suspects were arrested for various criminal offences ranging from alleged armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism, rape, theft and vandalism.
He said that while some of the suspects had been prosecuted, others were handed to other sister relevant authorities for further investigation and prosecution.
He added that the command within the period under review seized and destroyed about 49,000 litres of illegally refined petroleum while it had 25 cases against suspects pending in different courts.
Ayinla told Journalists that the command recovered from suspects five vehicles, two generators, 16 handsets, one motor saw, one hand saw, one motorcycle and a cutlass and shovel.
He further disclosed that the command, within the period, generated about N600,000 as revenue from licensing fees, renewal of operational licences and operations of Private Guards Companies (PGCs) in the state.
According to him, two illegal PGCs operating in the state were discovered and sealed by the command, while training on Counter Terrorism was organised for the registered PGCs.”
Ayinla added that the command successfully amicably resolved seven conflict cases. (NAN)
