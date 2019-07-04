NEWS
Ogun Hosts Over 100 Service Providers At Grand Event Exhibition
No fewer than 100 event service providers, drawn from across the six South West states will be participating at the year 2019 grand event exhibition slated to hold in Ogun state between July 13th and 14th, this year.
Tagged: “My Grand Event (MGE)”, the event is programmed towards providing a huge business platform for event vendors and other stakeholders in the hospitality and entertainment industry in the state to showcase their products and services in the state.
Addressing journalists in Abeokuta, the state capital, the Chief Executive Officer (C.E.O) of MGE, Ebunlomo Taiyese explain that the exhibition came into existence as a result of the alarming rate at which funds meant to expand the state economy were being exported out of the state.
Tayese disclosed that the annual event, which hold at June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta will serve an avenue for people in the event planning industry to build customers relations with clients.
Tayese said that the two day exhibition programme would the stakeholders in event planning to showcase their prowess, make them more visible and discover more talents in the industry.
“It is important that people who hold event in Ogun state and its environs have their events handled by vendors from the state as this will not only add to the state investment and generate revenue internally but also build local businesses”.
The two-day event, according to her, will also have major highlights aside vendors showcasing their products and services, which will help in growing their businesses.
Tayese has however call for the support of well-meaning Nigerians and the State government for the annual event due to its unquantifiable impact on small scale businesses and reduction in unemployment problem ravaging the country.
