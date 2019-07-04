Okowa Swears-In Eight Commissioners

Delta state Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa yesterday swore-in the first batch of eight commissioners as members of the state executive council saying that fairness, equity and justice will continue to be the trademark of his administration.

While advising all political appointees to imbibe zero tolerance for sectionalism and nepotism, governor Okowa congratulated the Commissioners, observing that the expectations of Deltans are high.

“I urge you and other political appointees to see yourselves as people who are representing the entire Delta people in the cabinet, and that you are there to serve their interests, because, the task before us is huge; we have set the goal of building a stronger Delta predicated on prosperity, peace and progress.”

“Yes, it is true that each of you was nominated from a local government area, but the moment you become a Commissioner, the entire Delta becomes your constituency and as such, you must be fair to all and be responsive to the needs and aspirations of all and sundry,” he said at the ceremony which was attended by his wife, Dame Edith, his Deputy, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro, former Deputy Governors Benjamin Elue and Prof. Amos Utuama (SAN), among top politicians from across the state.

He admonished the Commissioners to embrace the concept of team leadership and collective responsibility, emphasizing, “you cannot operate in isolation or be a one man riot squad; employ and deploy the knowledge, skill and experience of the civil service personnel that work with you; you will need them to succeed.”

“As Commissioners, you must lead by example; do not expect your staff to be punctual if you are in the habit of coming late to the office; do not expect them to be prudent with government resources if you are wasteful; do not expect them to go the extra mile to meet targets if you are not willing to do so yourself; people don’t do what you tell them; they do what they see you do because, as the saying goes, everything rises and falls on leadership; the buck stops at your table,” Governor Okowa stated, adding, “be prayerful; put your trust in God; ask Him for wisdom, strength and direction; depend on Him every step of the way and He will see you through.”

The commissioners who took oath of office were Mrs Flora Alatan, Chief James Augoye, Rt. Hon Basil Ganagana, Barr Peter Mrakpor, Prof Patrick Muoboghare, Chief Festus Ochonogor, Hon Chika Ossai, Chief Patrick Ukah.