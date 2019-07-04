POLITICS
PDP Stalwart Commends FG On Ruga Project
Chief Alexander Mwolwus, a chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau, on Thursday commended the Federal Government for suspending the controversial Ruga project.
Mwolwus disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Pankshin.
“The decision taken by the federal government is a right step in the right direction considering the dust and sounds of drums of war that occasioned its emergence.
“It was a monster that almost tumbled our nation and put us in unprepared and unnecessary hatred for one another.
“My joy is that government quickly quenched that flame and allowed Nigerians to heave a sigh of relief, “he said.
Mwolwus, a former Special Adviser (SA) to former-Governor Jonah Jang, advised government to abandon the project in total.
According to him, that project shouldn’t come back in another name or colour.
He said that it was colony that came back as Ruga, “so I hope that government will not bring it back in another form.”
The party Chieftain pointed out that some of state governors that earlier indicated interest in that project did that for mere political reasons even when they knew their people were not in support.
Mwolwus, however, advised that the government should be more meticulous in its policies and programmes so as not to heat up the nation’s polity.
“What should matter to a government is unity, peace and progress of the nation and nothing detrimental to its corporate existence,” Mwolwus said.
