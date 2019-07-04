NEWS
Plots Against Amaechi Futile -Apc Chieftian
A chieftian of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has described alleged plots against former Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi as futile and dead on arrival.
Amaechi, who is the immediate past Rivers State Governor had last week raised the alarm over plots to smear his image and that of his family.
Eze, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt yesterday, said the alarm raised by Amaechi vindicated him, saying that it was an affirmation of his earlier revelation of plots being hatched against the former minister.
He described all the plot against the former minister as acts of witchcraft, diabolical, wicked, unjust and unacceptable.
The APC chieftian said: “Amaechi has sacrificed much to enhance the politics of Nigeria. Apart from Amaechi serving as the Director General of the Buhari Presidential Campaigns, a role he had previously played in 2015 and happily delivered on both mandates as the president won his re-election in February, he has revolutionised the rail system in Nigeria.”
Eze urged Nigerians to ignore all the plots against Amaechi and encourage him to do more for the nation, advising that those who are working to run him down should go back to study Amaechi’s past political elevations as this latest plot will give way to the higher promotion of Amaechi in the next cabinet of President Muhammadu Buhari.
He said: “Each time Amaechi is about to be elevated to the next level, satanic elements always want to attack him, but they always fail just as they will surely fail again. He is an eagle that soars on storms.
“The latest plot by Wike and Abe and their external supporters is both futile and has come dead-on-arrival, just as it was the case in 2015.”
MOST READ
Plots Against Amaechi Futile -Apc Chieftian
A chieftian of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has described alleged plots against former Minister of Transportation,...
14.3m Nigerians Are Drug Users – UNODC
An approximately 14.3 million Nigerians are said to be drug users, according to a survey conducted by the United Nations...
Magu Warns Youths Against Crimes
The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has warned Nigerian youths to jettison crimes...
Obaseki okays N100m to 40 entrepreneurs in Edo, as Facebook, FATE train SMEs
The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has said that N100m from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s N2bn credit...
Reps Deputy Speaker Tasks NUJ To Flush Out Quacks
The Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wase has urged the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) to flush out quacks out of the...
Our Strategies Are Working – Security Chiefs
The nation’s security chiefs have declared that the strategies they had deployed to fight insecurity in the country were working....
PDP: BoT Chair Makes U-turn, Backs Party’s Choice For Reps Minority Leader
The Board of Trustees (BoT) chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen Walid Jibrin, yesterday backed the choice of...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS13 hours ago
Princess Haya, Wife Of Dubai’s Ruler, Seeks Refuge In London
- NEWS14 hours ago
Osun Gov’ship: As Oyetola, Adeleke Know Fate Tomorrow
- NEWS5 hours ago
Tension In Reps As Factional PDP Minority Leader Chinda, Others Occupy Principal Officers’ Seats
- NEWS24 hours ago
PMB Suspends `RUGA’ Programme, Backs NEC’s Livestock Plan
- NEWS13 hours ago
DSP Omo-Agege Appoints 5 Advisers From Delta
- POLITICS23 hours ago
Lawan Inaugurates Committees On Media, Legislative Agenda
- NEWS20 hours ago
Sen Abbo Weeps, Begs For Forgiveness Over Assaulting Lady
- COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Miyetti Allah Backs Suspension Of Ruga Settlements Policy