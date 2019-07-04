Plots Against Amaechi Futile -Apc Chieftian

A chieftian of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has described alleged plots against former Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi as futile and dead on arrival.

Amaechi, who is the immediate past Rivers State Governor had last week raised the alarm over plots to smear his image and that of his family.

Eze, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt yesterday, said the alarm raised by Amaechi vindicated him, saying that it was an affirmation of his earlier revelation of plots being hatched against the former minister.

He described all the plot against the former minister as acts of witchcraft, diabolical, wicked, unjust and unacceptable.

The APC chieftian said: “Amaechi has sacrificed much to enhance the politics of Nigeria. Apart from Amaechi serving as the Director General of the Buhari Presidential Campaigns, a role he had previously played in 2015 and happily delivered on both mandates as the president won his re-election in February, he has revolutionised the rail system in Nigeria.”

Eze urged Nigerians to ignore all the plots against Amaechi and encourage him to do more for the nation, advising that those who are working to run him down should go back to study Amaechi’s past political elevations as this latest plot will give way to the higher promotion of Amaechi in the next cabinet of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said: “Each time Amaechi is about to be elevated to the next level, satanic elements always want to attack him, but they always fail just as they will surely fail again. He is an eagle that soars on storms.

“The latest plot by Wike and Abe and their external supporters is both futile and has come dead-on-arrival, just as it was the case in 2015.”