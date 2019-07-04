BUSINESS
PMB Urges Discos To Brace Up
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Abuja urged Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) to work harder in injecting more resources and technical expertise to improve the supply of electricity across the country, assuring the companies that the federal government would sustain efforts in building transmission infrastructure.
President Buhari, who received a delegation of Edo State Council of Traditional Rulers and chiefs led by Oba Ewuare II at the State House, in a statement by his media aide ,Femi Adesina, called on Nigerians to show more understanding with the DisCos and federal government as more expertise and resources would be committed to improving electricity.
The President said the supply of gas for transmission has improved overtime and with the collective effort of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and Discos the power situation would be made better.
“We are building infrastructure. We are doing our best, but, obviously, our best is not good enough yet,’’ he said.
President Buhari commended Oba Ewuare II and Edo State Traditional Council for intervention in human trafficking by tracking down and discouraging facilitators, and rehabilitating victims that were returned.
“I am pleased that you have taken up the fight against human trafficking and I know the effect of your intervention will be felt beyond our borders,’’ he added.
On Benin-Abuja road project, the President assured the Edo State leaders that the ministry of works would give more attention to the project when ministers assume duty.
President Buhari told the elders that the federal government was able to achieve food security with teamwork between the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the ministry of agriculture, states and other stakeholders including farmers, promising that more would be done to diversify and strengthen the Nigerian economy.
In his remarks, Oba Ewuare II, congratulated the President for winning the 2019 elections, urging him to utilise the opportunity to improve the livelihood of the people, particularly issues that directly impact on development like electricity and road infrastructure.
“We pray almighty God to help you put in place a formidable team of men and women of proven integrity that will join you to take this nation to the next level. Considering that Edo State is the only APC state in the south-south, may we crave Mr President’s indulgence to have two slots,’’ he said.
The traditional ruler said the situation of electricity in Edo had worsened over the years, adding, “May I, on behalf of the people of Edo State, use this platform to further appeal to Mr President to intervene in this pathetic situation.’’
The traditional ruler, who listed the Benin-Abuja road as a project that would help Edo indigenes, said he placed a curse on all native doctors that facilitate human trafficking in the state, and the fear of reprisal had yielded positive results.
He also appreciated President Buhari for approving the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) to be held in Edo State, which, according to him, would showcase the rich culture of the people and drive his legacy museum project.
