NEWS
Repair Work On Benin Central Hospital Nears Completion, Phased Operation In Progress
The ongoing repair work in Benin Central Hospital by the Edo State government, to enable Edo people use it, is yielding results.
Currently the leaky roof is being mended and functional roofing sheets are being used to replace the substandard roof work done by the former contractors that handled the construction of the hospital.
The state government has secured the partnership of renowned healthcare providers to bring their world-class experience to bear on the operations of the hospital.
Special Adviser to the governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, said “the offerings of the hospital are being calibrated to ensure each segment of the hospital renders top-notch care to patients.”
He explained that “the state government resorted to the phased opening of the hospital as all the equipment expected have not been supplied due to allegations of fraud which exist as well as irregularities with the contract.”
Osagie added that based on the advice of local and international experts on the operationality of the facility, the state government is carrying out a major structural adjustment on the facility.
Recall that portions of the hospital collapsed during construction due to the shoddy foundation work.
The hospital has since opened and is offering free specialist services to members of the public. Some of the services include radio diagnostics and CT scan. The opening of the hospital was greeted with a huge sign of relief as patients stormed the facility for free medical checks.
He assured that Edo people will have reasons to be happy when the hospital is fully open to them.
