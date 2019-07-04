NEWS
Reps Deputy Speaker Tasks NUJ To Flush Out Quacks
The Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wase has urged the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) to flush out quacks out of the pen profession so as to redeem the battered image.
Wase stated this yesterday in Abuja when members of the House of Representatives Press Corps paid him a courtesy visit. He said quackery and non professional conduct is negative to sustainability of core journalistic values.
The Chairman of the Press Corps, Mrs Grace Ike, earlier in her address explained that their visit was imperative to enhance partnership with the National Assembly, and ensure accountability of lawmakers to foster democratic development.
However, the Deputy Speaker noted that journalists are agenda setters and that government relies heavily on it to evolve initiatives and programs that can impact rapid development to the generality of the people.
According to him, there is emerged crop of fake persons who parade themselves as journalists to denigrate the good image of the trained because the profession is noble and highly lucrative.
Wase further insisted that the National Assembly will wade in and assist the NUJ on how best it will proffer necessary enforcement to weed out unprofessionals who are all out to dent the fourth estate of the realm.
Meanwhile, the Chief of Staff to the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Aminu Malle has said team and hard work is crucial in any endeavor because it boost productivity. He called on staff of the National Assembly to be dedicated to duty to ensure success of legislative business.
