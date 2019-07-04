NEWS
Reps Urge NEMA To Provide Relief Materials To Kano Flood Victims
The House of Representative has called on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to urgently provide relief materials for flood victims in Sumaila and Takai Federal Constituencies of Kano.
The call is consequent upon the adoption of a motion of Urgent National Importance sponsored by Hon. Mohammed Bello (APC-Kano) on Thursday.
In his debate, Bello recalled that on the June 17 and 22nd 2019, the Sumaila and Takai Federal Constituencies of Kano were affected by a heavy flood which resulted to loss of properties.
He noted that it displaced no fewer than 3,000 persons of Takai Local Government Area and over 4,000 persons in Sumaila Local Government Area of the state.
The lawmaker noted that on June 25, 2019 another heavy flood occurred that affected Farurawa, Jigawa and Dambazau wards in constituencies and over 1,000 persons were displaced and rendered homeless adding that victims are in urgent need of relief materials to ameliorate their sufferings and cushion the effects of the flood.
According to the legislator, appropriate budgetary funding had been made available for NEMA in order to cater for victims of disasters.
He expressed worry that NEMA had not taken any cognitive steps to attend to the needs of victim neither has it deemed it fit to visit the affected areas.
Lamenting that the agency was yet to investigate the incidents, the lawmaker warned that should urgent steps not be taken to ameliorate the effect of the flood, it will exacerbate and lead to an outbreak of diseases such as cholera, damage to lives properties.
While adopting the motion, Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila ruled that the house committee on NEMA will ensure compliance when constituted and will report back within two weeks.
MOST READ
Reps Urge NEMA To Provide Relief Materials To Kano Flood Victims
The House of Representative has called on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to urgently provide relief materials for flood...
House Leadership: PDP Moves To Sanction Elumelu, Oke Others
***As NWC Summons them today Indications have emerged that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is set to wield the big...
Court Jails 6 Fraudsters In Ibadan
A Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State has sentenced six internet fraudsters to four months imprisonment for internet...
NSCDC Personnel Set To Undergo Psychological Test In Kaduna
Over 1900 personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), comprising officers and men are mobilized for Psychological...
Ogun Hosts Over 100 Service Providers At Grand Event Exhibition
No fewer than 100 event service providers, drawn from across the six South West states will be participating at the...
Court Admits Forensic Reports Against Danish Accused Of Murdering Wife, Daughter
Justice Bola Okikiolu-Ighile of the Lagos State High Court sitting in Igbosere has admitted five forensic reports made by a...
Senator Orji Chides SERAP Over Alleged Defamation
The Senator representing Abia Central and the immediate past governor of Abia state, Theodore Orji, has upbraided the Socio-Economic Right...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS16 hours ago
Princess Haya, Wife Of Dubai’s Ruler, Seeks Refuge In London
- NEWS17 hours ago
Osun Gov’ship: As Oyetola, Adeleke Know Fate Tomorrow
- NEWS8 hours ago
Tension In Reps As Factional PDP Minority Leader Chinda, Others Occupy Principal Officers’ Seats
- NEWS16 hours ago
DSP Omo-Agege Appoints 5 Advisers From Delta
- NEWS23 hours ago
Sen Abbo Weeps, Begs For Forgiveness Over Assaulting Lady
- NEWS16 hours ago
Gombe, 5 Others To Get $100m USAID Grant
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Miyetti Allah Backs Suspension Of Ruga Settlements Policy
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
PMB Rejects More 17 Bills, Assents 9 Others