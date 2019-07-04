Reps Urge NEMA To Provide Relief Materials To Kano Flood Victims

The House of Representative has called on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to urgently provide relief materials for flood victims in Sumaila and Takai Federal Constituencies of Kano.

The call is consequent upon the adoption of a motion of Urgent National Importance sponsored by Hon. Mohammed Bello (APC-Kano) on Thursday.

In his debate, Bello recalled that on the June 17 and 22nd 2019, the Sumaila and Takai Federal Constituencies of Kano were affected by a heavy flood which resulted to loss of properties.

He noted that it displaced no fewer than 3,000 persons of Takai Local Government Area and over 4,000 persons in Sumaila Local Government Area of the state.

The lawmaker noted that on June 25, 2019 another heavy flood occurred that affected Farurawa, Jigawa and Dambazau wards in constituencies and over 1,000 persons were displaced and rendered homeless adding that victims are in urgent need of relief materials to ameliorate their sufferings and cushion the effects of the flood.

According to the legislator, appropriate budgetary funding had been made available for NEMA in order to cater for victims of disasters.

He expressed worry that NEMA had not taken any cognitive steps to attend to the needs of victim neither has it deemed it fit to visit the affected areas.

Lamenting that the agency was yet to investigate the incidents, the lawmaker warned that should urgent steps not be taken to ameliorate the effect of the flood, it will exacerbate and lead to an outbreak of diseases such as cholera, damage to lives properties.

While adopting the motion, Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila ruled that the house committee on NEMA will ensure compliance when constituted and will report back within two weeks.