Ruga Suspension: Gad Lauds FG Decision

Benue politician, Social Activist and development worker, Peter Ameh Gad, has lauded the Federal Government decision to suspend the controversial Ruga settlement policy.

President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government on Wednesday announced the suspension of the introduction of Ruga Settlement Programmes that was greeted with negative reactions from across the country.

Gad, who spoke to newsmen in Jos, the Plataeu State capital, faulted the unpopular policy’s process. He stated that the programme failed simply because there was no proper consultations with States government, traditional rulers, religious leaders and other stakeholders before announcing the kick-off of the policy.

“Ruga is not a bad policy but it was not accepted by the people because there was no proper consultations with stakeholders across the country before the announcement of its kick-off. The Federal Government ought to have created enough sensitisation, consult all state governors, traditional rulers, religious leaders, women groups, youth leaders and other stakeholders to jointly work out modalities for its success before the kick-off”.

The Social Activist commends Buhari and the Federal Government for suspending the programme at the right time, noting that the action has calmed down the tension in the country.

“I must commend President Buhari and the Federal Government for the suspension of Ruga programme at the right time. You will all agree with me that this laudable action has calmed the tension across different ethnic groups, religious leaders, traditional rulers and other stakeholders in the country”.

“This is how it is supposed to be: A president should listen to his people. That is democracy in action. Once again, I thank President Buhari for the suspension of Ruga programme for the sake of peace in Nigeria”.