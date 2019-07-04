Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Ruga Suspension: Gad Lauds FG Decision

Published

2 mins ago

on

Benue politician, Social Activist and development worker, Peter Ameh Gad, has lauded the Federal Government decision to suspend the controversial Ruga settlement policy.

President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government on Wednesday announced the suspension of the introduction of Ruga Settlement Programmes that was greeted with negative reactions from across the country.

Gad, who spoke to newsmen in Jos, the Plataeu State capital, faulted the unpopular policy’s process. He stated that the programme failed simply because there was no proper consultations with States government, traditional rulers, religious leaders and other stakeholders before announcing the kick-off of the policy.

“Ruga is not a bad policy but it was not accepted by the people because there was no proper consultations with stakeholders across the country before the announcement of its kick-off. The Federal Government ought to have created enough sensitisation, consult all state governors, traditional rulers, religious leaders, women groups, youth leaders and other stakeholders to jointly work out modalities for its success before the kick-off”.

The Social Activist commends Buhari and the Federal Government for suspending the programme at the right time, noting that the action has calmed down the tension in the country.

“I must commend President Buhari and the Federal Government for the suspension of Ruga programme at the right time. You will all agree with me that this laudable action has calmed the tension across different ethnic groups, religious leaders, traditional rulers and other stakeholders in the country”.

“This is how it is supposed to be: A president should listen to his people. That is democracy in action. Once again, I thank President Buhari for the suspension of Ruga programme for the sake of peace in Nigeria”.

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS2 mins ago

Ruga Suspension: Gad Lauds FG Decision

Benue politician, Social Activist and development worker, Peter Ameh Gad, has lauded the Federal Government decision to suspend the controversial...
BUSINESS4 hours ago

DisCos Attribute System Collapses To TCN’s Unprotected Equipment

The Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED) has attributed the continuous system collapses being recorded on the national grid to...
BUSINESS4 hours ago

PMB Urges Discos To Brace Up

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Abuja urged Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) to work harder in injecting more resources and technical...
BUSINESS4 hours ago

CBN Has Provided $3.6bn For Fuel Importation For Marketers – NNPC

The chief operating officer, Downstream, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr. Henry Ikem-Obih, yesterday debunked claims by petroleum products marketers...
BUSINESS4 hours ago

Senate Seeks Reversal Of 35% Import Duty On Noodles

The Senate yesterday, appealed to the federal government to revert to 35% percent import duty on the importation of soap...
BUSINESS4 hours ago

Falana Seeks Lawsuit Against Foreign Banks Keeping Looted Fund

Human rights lawyer, Mr Femi Falana (SAN), has called on the federal government to filed suit against foreign banks keeping...
Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC logo Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC logo
BUSINESS4 hours ago

SEC Reduces Cost, Timelines For Transmission Of Shares

Determined to reduce the quantum of unclaimed dividends in the Nigerian capital market, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has further...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: