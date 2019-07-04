Ruga Suspension: Southern Groups Commend PMB, Condemn Northern Groups Action

The Southern Coalition Group (SCG), commended President Muhammadu Buhari over the suspension of the controversial Ruga settlement policy and Northern groups’ action.

The group in a statement made available to newsmen by Comrade Michael Emaluji on Thursday in Abuja, said that we commend the President because he listened to the voices of Nigerians on the issue.

The statement read in part: This would go a long way to carry out proper consultations and alternatives to the Ruga project. We give our support to laudable projects of Mr President that would promote and foster peaceful co-existence that would bring about transformation of lives in this next level of his second term in office.

“However, we condemned in strong terms with one voice of Southern Nigeria the recent 30 days ultimatum given to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, by the Coalition of Northern Groups. Who at a press conference threatened to take action against Mr President if he does not go on with the Ruga project across the country, particularly southern Nigeria.

“We want to point out clearly that the incisive statements emanating from this group should not be treated with kid gloves. Therefore, we call on the Department of State Security (DSS), Nigerian Police Force and the Military to immediately commence invitation, investigation and prosecution of their leaders who addressed the media for making verbal and written threats against the unity and sovereignty of the nation.

“These are the people who we believe have encouraged killer-herdsmen invasions, killings, rapes, maiming and violence in parts of the Southern States and the country in general,” his statement.

According to him, for them to threaten President Muhammadu Buhari with 30 days ultimatum is gross disrespect for his person, office and position by undermining his statement on the suspension of the controversial Ruga settlement issue, this is a slap on the face of the President. In fact, CNG and their sponsors should be called for questioning by security operatives.

He added that there is no part of the country that is bigger than the other or special in anyway. We in the south do not depend on the north and so they cannot lord it over us because we are not second class citizens in this entity called Nigeria. We never begged the north to be one country but as providence will have so we are one today since 1914.

“We are independent and industrious people and our resources sustain the economy of this country, and we have contributed and sacrificed immensely to keep the unity of Nigeria over the years despite the oppression and we have endured a lot and never retaliated in any form.

“The Southern part of Nigeria is not afraid to go apart from the North as an independent country. We have developed the north economically and otherwise. In fact, we sustain the North in many ways. Our impact in the North cannot be over emphasized,” he added.

The noted that they will not take this threat coming from this group called Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, because they do not have monopoly of violence. This same group under another name gave quit notice to Southerners in 2014, and the security agencies did nothing to fish and deal with them according to law and now they have started another threat. We challenge the Inspector General of Police, Director General of DSS, and Chief of Army Staff to take action before things get out of hand.