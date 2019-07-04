Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Samsung Sued Over Water-Resistant Phone Claims

Published

1 min ago

on

Samsung is being sued by Australia’s consumer watchdog for allegedly making misleading claims about the water-resistant properties of its phones.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) alleges Samsung’s adverts made “false” claims about using its phones while swimming and surfing.

The ACCC said it had reviewed more than 300 Samsung adverts before launching its legal action.

Samsung told Reuters it would defend the case and stood by its adverts.

In its statement, the ACCC said Samsung adverts depicted phones being exposed to seawater and swimming pools and claimed that this would not affect the device during its working life.

Although Samsung adverts say its phones have an IP68 water resistance, said the ACCC, this rating does not cover salt water or that found in swimming pools.

Samsung’s own website advises people against using the Galaxy S10 in a swimming pool or on the beach, said the consumer watchdog.

Samsung had not done enough testing to make its advertised claims about the longevity of its products, alleges the ACCC.

“Samsung showed the Galaxy phones used in situations they shouldn’t be, to attract customers,” said the ACCC.

If Samsung is found guilty of misleading consumers it could face a huge fine.

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

Samsung Sued Over Water-Resistant Phone Claims

Samsung is being sued by Australia’s consumer watchdog for allegedly making misleading claims about the water-resistant properties of its phones....
Prison-bars-and-handcuffs Prison-bars-and-handcuffs
NEWS5 mins ago

Man Rapes 89-year-old Grandmother

Luck has run out of a 71-year-old man, Yap Chaiphak, after he was arrested by the police in Southern Thailand...
NEWS14 mins ago

Court Fixes July 22 To Hear Oando Suit Against SEC

Justice Ayokunle Faji of the Federal high court in Lagos on Thursday adjourned the four cases filed by the embattled...
NEWS14 mins ago

Acen Tasks Consulting Engineers On Professionalism

The body of registered independent private engineering consultancy firms in Nigeria, the Association for Consulting Engineering in Nigeria (ACEN) has...
NEWS14 mins ago

Nigeria Employers Consultative Association Confirms Death Of President

The Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) on Thursday confirmed that its President and Chairman of Council, Dr Muhammed Yinusa, is...
NEWS20 mins ago

ACOMIN Holds Advocacy Focused Media Meeting On Malaria Elimination In Kaduna

The umbrella body of civil society organizations working towards the total elimination of malaria in Nigeria, formerly known as Association...
NEWS26 mins ago

Troops repel fresh Boko Haram insurgents attack in Borno

The Nigerian Army on Thursday said its troops successfully repelled fresh attack coordinated by Boko Haram insurgents, on the 212 Tank...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: