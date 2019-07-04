SEC Reduces Cost, Timelines For Transmission Of Shares

Determined to reduce the quantum of unclaimed dividends in the Nigerian capital market, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has further reduced the time, processes and costs of the transmission of shares from a deceased to the beneficiary.

The Commission said this effort will ensure seamless transmission and claim of a deceased’s shares by heirs and administrators. In an amended draft on the operating framework for transmission of shares, SEC has reduced the timeline for the transmission of deceased’s shares from three weeks to one week. Going by that, registrar shall ensure that shares of a deceased are transmitted within a week of receiving the request from the administrators or executors.

The registrar is also required to transmit the Letter of Administration to the Probate Registry within 24 hours of receipt of same for verification.

The administrators/executors are however required to provide letter of Introduction introducing themselves as the legal representatives of the Estate.

SEC noted that, “The fees chargeable for transmission of shares by registrars is being limited to one per cent of the total value and additional five per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) for shares of N5 million and below and 0.5 per cent of the value and five per cent VAT on shares above N5 million with a maximum chargeable amount of N200,000, excluding VAT. Also, fees chargeable for confirmation of probate or letter of administration shall not exceed N12,000.

“Registrars are also disallowed from charging fee on dematerialisation of share certificate and mandating of accounts for electronic dividend.

er, change of address, name or mandate shall not attract more than N100 per request while update of update of signature capture and scanning shall not be more than N200 per signature.’’

SEC further stated any registrar that violate the provisions of the rules shall be liable to a penalty of not less than N1 million and an additional sum of N20,000 for every day the violation persists.

It stated that the new rules seek to standardise the turnaround time for processing all requests for replacement and update from the date of submission of all relevant documentation.

According to SEC, the amended draft rules would ensure standardisation and efficiency in the transmission process, thereby minimising conflict, protecting investors and maintaining the integrity of the market.

Recall that the acting director-general of SEC, Ms. Mary Uduk recently urged beneficiaries of deceased investors to step up efforts to claim such dividends. Uduk stated that one category of investors whose investment yields had contributed to the growth of unclaimed dividends in the capital market were deceased investors.