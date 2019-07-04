BUSINESS
Senate Seeks Reversal Of 35% Import Duty On Noodles
The Senate yesterday, appealed to the federal government to revert to 35% percent import duty on the importation of soap noodles to save the local industry in particular and Nigeria’s economy in general.
This came up following a motion of urgent need to review the Import Duty of Soap Noodles sponsored by Senator Barau I. Jibrin (APC Kano North) and co-sponsored by four other lawmakers.
Jibrin, while leading debate on the motion, informed that the federal government in order to boost local production of soap noodles increase its import duty to 35% percent from 10% percent.
He noted that “the increase in import duty made it unprofitable for the manufacturers of soaps to import Soap Noodles from overseas”.
This, the lawmaker explained has “made the manufacturers to resort to making huge investment in setting up manufacturing lines to produce Soap Noodles in Nigeria to the tune of about N420 billion while creating 250, 000 jobs in the country”.
Jibrin further informed that the federal government made a downward review of the import duty from 35% percernt to 10% percent.
He, however, warned that “this downward review will lead to massive importation of Soap Noodles into the country thereby having negative impact on the national economy.
Specifically, the lawmaker said the review would lead to the reduction in governments revenue drive; collapse of the soap noodles industry and its attendant unemployment; and serves as impediments of government efforts towards developing local sourcing and self-sufficiency.
Jibrin also stated that it would acts as discouraging signals to investors; and putting pressure on the forex reserve and hence the stability of the Naira.
“The negative impacts of the policy on our economy that has just emerged from recession and the expected huge job losses if this policy is sustained will further destroy, degrade and imperil the chances of our economy for sustainable stability”, he added.
All senators, who contributed to the debate, described the upward review of import duty on the soap noodles was counterproductive to the nation’s economy and sought a comprehensive review on import duties on all goods that could be manufactured in the country.
In his remarks, President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan stressed the need for upper legislative chamber to protect the economy, adding that the motion was in order to increase the capacity of the local industries in the country.
“We have lost jobs that have been kept. Instead of downward review, it should be up for the local industries to grow”, he said.
MOST READ
Senate Seeks Reversal Of 35% Import Duty On Noodles
The Senate yesterday, appealed to the federal government to revert to 35% percent import duty on the importation of soap...
Falana Seeks Lawsuit Against Foreign Banks Keeping Looted Fund
Human rights lawyer, Mr Femi Falana (SAN), has called on the federal government to filed suit against foreign banks keeping...
SEC Reduces Cost, Timelines For Transmission Of Shares
Determined to reduce the quantum of unclaimed dividends in the Nigerian capital market, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has further...
Nigerian Miners Call For Fresh Investments In Mining Sector
President of the Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN), Alhaji Kabir Mohammed Kankara, has called on state governments, World Bank, NEXIM...
Okowa Swears-In Eight Commissioners
Delta state Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa yesterday swore-in the first batch of eight commissioners as members of the state executive...
Obaseki Orders Audit Of Flooded Communities
Edo State governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has directed that all communities impacted by the recent flooding in the state should...
Kogi: I’m On Rescue Mission – Lulu
Former president of Nigerian Football Federation and All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in the forthcoming Kogi State governorship election,...
MOST POPULAR
- COLUMNS24 hours ago
The List
- NEWS16 hours ago
JUST-IN: el-Rufai Appoints His Spokesperson, Aruwan, 10 Others As Commissioners
- NEWS24 hours ago
Osun: We Are Confident Of Victory At S’Court–PDP
- ISSUES24 hours ago
Disquiet Over APC’s Endorsement Of Doguwa As House Leader
- NEWS21 hours ago
FG Inaugurates FERMA Governing Board
- NEWS14 hours ago
‘They Were Eating Me Alive’ Mechanic Loses Arm To 2 Pig-Hunting Dogs
- NEWS15 hours ago
El-Rufai Nominates Aruwan, 10 Others As Commissioners
- NEWS24 hours ago
CAN Backs Leah Sharibu’s Mother On Claims Against FG In US