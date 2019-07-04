NEWS
Senator Orji Chides SERAP Over Alleged Defamation
The Senator representing Abia Central and the immediate past governor of Abia state, Theodore Orji, has upbraided the Socio-Economic Right and Accountability Project (SERAP) for allegedly defaming him over claims he enjoys double pay of salary and pension at the same time.
A statement issued in Abuja by Senator Orji’s Media Adviser and Legislative Aide, Chief Eddie Onuzuruike, titled ‘Defaming Double Pay Allegation Levelled Against Senator T. A. Orji’, said the attention of the lawmaker was drawn to the news report in a national daily (not LEADERSHIP) wherein the Deputy Director of SERAP, Mr Kolawole Oluwadare, was quoted as urging former governors turned senators including Orji to return the double pay received by them as pensions.
He therefore called on SERAP and its official to quickly retract the allegation or face legal action from the Abia federal lawmaker.
“This issue was raised some time ago by a national daily and the office of Senator Orji through a press release took time to disclaim this allegation stating clearly that Senator T. A. Orji is not collecting any pension from Abia State Government.
“In the said publication, it was clearly stated that Senator Orji reached the apex of the civil service cadre as a Permanent Secretary and knows the implications and dire consequences of collecting pension while being remunerated as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
“One would have expected that an international NGO that once won the Wole Soyinka award with immense sources of information available to it, would have crosschecked their facts before publishing such defaming information.
“We are by this medium are calling on SERAP and Kolawole to retract this information on a Nigerian daily and apologi.e to Senator T. A. Orji before a legal action is instituted against them,” the statement said.
