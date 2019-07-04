NEWS
Sokoto Youths Set 9-Point Agenda, Demand Inclusion In Governance
A coalition of youth groups seeking for viable progressive developments in Sokoto state has proffered nine- point agenda to pursue maximum youths involvement, participation in governance and empowerment opportunities.
The draft was reported tie up on Thursday at the end of a two-day interactive session organised by the coalition in Sokoto.
Dr Awwal Ahmed, the lead anchor said the initiative was conceived by the groups to fine-tune ways to fast track youths development across the state.
Ahmed, who is the Executive Director of Productive Youth Development Initiative (PYDI), said absence of viable focus and specific programmes with direct impacts on youths hindered their active participation.
“The coalition deliberated on challenges and prospects affecting youths and developed a specific agenda which would be forwarded to relevant ministries and agencies, developmental partners and other stakeholders for action.
“Organisers included PYDI, Save the Child Initiative, National Youth Council of Nigeria and other individuals,” Ahmed said.
Ahmed listed the resolutions contained in the nine-points agenda to include; “Adequate Youth inclusion, participation and engagement in governance.
“Development of practicable measures including provision of enabling environment for businesses to reduce unemployment and poverty.
“Provision of youth empowerment programmes in Agriculture and ICT among others, with adequate budgetary allocation, implementation, monitoring and evaluation.
“Eradication of drug abuse and encouraging good health practices among youth.
“Provision of adequate facilities in educational institutions and encouraging student retention and completion.
“Provision of youth enlightenment programmes to facilitate reorientation and understanding of civic duties and responsibilities.
“Provision of adequate security through Community Participation with the view of eradicating” area boyism”, kidnappings and banditry.
“Reactivation, provision and proper utilisation of youth friendly centres/safe spaces across the State.
“Eradication of all forms of discrimination on the basis of gender or physical challenges.” (NAN)
MOST READ
Sokoto Youths Set 9-Point Agenda, Demand Inclusion In Governance
A coalition of youth groups seeking for viable progressive developments in Sokoto state has proffered nine- point agenda to pursue...
DisCos Attributes System Collapses To TCN’s Unprotected Equipment
The Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED) have attributed the continuous system collapses being recorded on the national grid to...
BMW, Daimler To Team Up On Automated Driving
Some 1,200 developers at BMW and Daimler will team up to develop automated driving technology. The companies, Germany’s two biggest...
BSO Endorses Bulama For APC Nat’l Secretary
Members of the forum of President Muhammadu Buhari Support Organization (BSO) have endorsed the candidature of Arc. Waziri Bulama for...
Group Lauds FG On Suspension Of Ruga Settlement
The Ebonyi branch of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), has applauded the Federal Government for suspending...
BREAKING: Many Feared Dead, 30 Vehicles Burnt As Pipeline Explode In Lagos
Many people are feared killed from an oil pipeline explosion that occurred in the early hours of Thursday in Ijegun,...
HIV: 5000 Benefit From Church Medical Outreach In Nasarawa
More than 5,000 persons living with HIV/AIDS have been treated free of charge by a Community Based Care and Support...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS23 hours ago
‘They Were Eating Me Alive’ Mechanic Loses Arm To 2 Pig-Hunting Dogs
- NEWS9 hours ago
Princess Haya, Wife Of Dubai’s Ruler, Seeks Refuge In London
- NEWS9 hours ago
Osun Gov’ship: As Oyetola, Adeleke Know Fate Tomorrow
- NEWS24 hours ago
El-Rufai Nominates Aruwan, 10 Others As Commissioners
- NEWS23 hours ago
Atiku Condemns Sen. Abbo’s Alleged Assault
- POLITICS19 hours ago
Lawan Inaugurates Committees On Media, Legislative Agenda
- NEWS15 hours ago
Sen Abbo Weeps, Begs For Forgiveness Over Assaulting Lady
- NEWS19 hours ago
PMB Suspends `RUGA’ Programme, Backs NEC’s Livestock Plan