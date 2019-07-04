Sokoto Youths Set 9-Point Agenda, Demand Inclusion In Governance

A coalition of youth groups seeking for viable progressive developments in Sokoto state has proffered nine- point agenda to pursue maximum youths involvement, participation in governance and empowerment opportunities.

The draft was reported tie up on Thursday at the end of a two-day interactive session organised by the coalition in Sokoto.

Dr Awwal Ahmed, the lead anchor said the initiative was conceived by the groups to fine-tune ways to fast track youths development across the state.

Ahmed, who is the Executive Director of Productive Youth Development Initiative (PYDI), said absence of viable focus and specific programmes with direct impacts on youths hindered their active participation.

“The coalition deliberated on challenges and prospects affecting youths and developed a specific agenda which would be forwarded to relevant ministries and agencies, developmental partners and other stakeholders for action.

“Organisers included PYDI, Save the Child Initiative, National Youth Council of Nigeria and other individuals,” Ahmed said.

Ahmed listed the resolutions contained in the nine-points agenda to include; “Adequate Youth inclusion, participation and engagement in governance.

“Development of practicable measures including provision of enabling environment for businesses to reduce unemployment and poverty.

“Provision of youth empowerment programmes in Agriculture and ICT among others, with adequate budgetary allocation, implementation, monitoring and evaluation.

“Eradication of drug abuse and encouraging good health practices among youth.

“Provision of adequate facilities in educational institutions and encouraging student retention and completion.

“Provision of youth enlightenment programmes to facilitate reorientation and understanding of civic duties and responsibilities.

“Provision of adequate security through Community Participation with the view of eradicating” area boyism”, kidnappings and banditry.

“Reactivation, provision and proper utilisation of youth friendly centres/safe spaces across the State.

“Eradication of all forms of discrimination on the basis of gender or physical challenges.” (NAN)