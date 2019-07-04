NEWS
Strike Continue Until Wages Paid – Maritime Workers’ Union
The President, Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), Adeyanju Adewale, on Thursday said that workers would continue the indefinite strike embarked upon until outstanding monies of dockworkers are paid.
Adewale, who spoke with Newsmen in Lagos on contending issues that led to the nation-wide strike on Wednesday, said the union resorted to strike due to non payment of dockworkers.
MWUN leaders had directed workers to withdraw their services, shut ports operations and begin a nationwide strike over unpaid wages among other issues.
This was after the union had on June 11, issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to compel the International Oil Companies (IOCs) to pay over a year outstanding wages.
The MWUN president said that the union resorted to strike because of non-payment of government appointed stevedores/dockworkers by the IOCs contravened Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency Act 2007.
He said that several efforts made for the IOCs to see reason including a stakeholders meeting organised by the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) did not yield result.
”While some of the affected dockworkers had passed on prematurely due to economic hardship, those alive had been made to become destitute.
“As a responsible union, we cannot continue to fold our arms and watch our members die untimely because of the nonchalant attitude of the IOCs management towards the welfare of workers,” the union leader said.
He said that the union earlier gave a 14-day ultimatum to government through the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation to prevail on the IOCs to pay union members.
”Ahead of the expiration of 14 days ultimatum which elapsed on June 28, the union issued a reminder letter to inform the government that if by July 2, no payment is made members shall withdraw service in all the Nation Seaports,” he said.
Adewale, however, stressed that the strike would continue until all issues in contention are resolved. (NAN)
MOST READ
Strike Continue Until Wages Paid – Maritime Workers’ Union
The President, Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), Adeyanju Adewale, on Thursday said that workers would continue the indefinite strike...
CSO Seeks UN, EU’s Intervention Over Zakzaky, Wife’s Health
The Inniative for Conciliation and Right Protection (ICRP) has called on the United Nation (UN), European Union (EU) African Union...
Heavy Rainstorm Destroys Over 40 Houses In Kebbi
Heavy rainstorm accompanied by strong winds has destroyed over forty houses and a secondary school in Shiko village of Dandi...
U.S. Representative Justin Amash Quits Republican Party
Justin Amash, U.S. Representative, a frequent critic of Republican President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he was quitting the...
PDP Stalwart Commends FG On Ruga Project
Chief Alexander Mwolwus, a chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau, on Thursday commended the Federal Government for suspending...
Anti-graft: Stepson Of Former Malaysian PM Najib Arrested
Riza Shahriz Abdul Aziz, stepson of former Malaysian Prime Minister, Najib Razak, arrested by the country’s anti-corruption body on Thursday...
Dangote Cement: 21m People To Benefit From Promo
Dangote Cement Plc on Thursday flagged off the Dangote Bag of Goodies Consumer Promo to reward about 21 million people...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS12 hours ago
Princess Haya, Wife Of Dubai’s Ruler, Seeks Refuge In London
- NEWS12 hours ago
Osun Gov’ship: As Oyetola, Adeleke Know Fate Tomorrow
- NEWS3 hours ago
Tension In Reps As Factional PDP Minority Leader Chinda, Others Occupy Principal Officers’ Seats
- NEWS22 hours ago
PMB Suspends `RUGA’ Programme, Backs NEC’s Livestock Plan
- POLITICS22 hours ago
Lawan Inaugurates Committees On Media, Legislative Agenda
- NEWS18 hours ago
Sen Abbo Weeps, Begs For Forgiveness Over Assaulting Lady
- NEWS12 hours ago
Gombe, 5 Others To Get $100m USAID Grant
- NEWS12 hours ago
DSP Omo-Agege Appoints 5 Advisers From Delta