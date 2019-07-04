SPORTS
Tanzania Will Keep Amuneke
The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) technical director of Ammy Ninje has reassured Emmanuel Amuneke of his job with the Taifa Stars.
The Former Nigeria international was appointed as the coach of the side in August 2018 and helped the East Africans to qualify for their first Africa Cup of Nations in 39 years.
However, the Taifa Stars had a torrid campaign in the 2019 Afcon finals, where they were eliminated in the group stage, losing to Senegal, Kenya and Algeria to finish at the bottom of Group C.
Despite the uninspiring performances, Ninje is certain the former Barcelona player will be allowed to continue in the rebuilding of the national team.
“Coach Amunike has done a fantastic job. It was not easy because he transformed our football,” he said per FUTAA.
“After 39 years, he came in and changed things and always, when you change things, you change people`s mentality.
“It takes time. We will take care of him and keep him here to continue with the good work.”
Ninje revealed the Taifa Stars will be strengthened with younger players in their quest to have a better performance in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.
“For some players who have been in the national team for a while, this may be their last outing,” he continued.
“In modern football, you need youth, energy and tenacity. So, we will evaluate our squad and give a lot of young players the opportunity to shine for the future.
“But time will tell what will be the fate of the old players. So, I hope if we qualify for the next Afcon tournament, we will do b
