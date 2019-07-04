Tension In Reps As Factional PDP Minority Leader Chinda, Others Occupy Principal Officers’ Seats

There is palpable tension in the chamber of the House of Representatives as the factional minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda without official allocation, occupied the seat meant for Minority Leader LEADERSHIP Reports.

Also, other members of the faction, Hon. Chukwuka Onyema (PDP-Anambra) Deputy Minority Leader, Rep. Yakubu Bade (PDP-Kaduna) as Minority Whip and Rep. Muraina Ajibola (PDP-Oyo), as Deputy Minority Whip joined Chinda to take official seats of the principal officers, without allocation from the House adhoc welfare committee.

The plenary which is scheduled to commence at exactly 11.am is yet to start when the factional principal officers staged the action.

This is a follow-up of the crisis that brewed in the House yesterday which resulted to a rowdy session.

Meanwhile, the Hon. Ndudi Godwin Elumelu- Minority Leader led faction including the Rep. Toby Okechukwu-Deputy Minority Leader, Rep. Gideon Gwani-Minority Whip and Rep. Adesegun Adekoya- Deputy Minority Whip were seen wandering within the Chamber, without seats.

At the moment, the lawmakers are forming cleavages, holding factional meetings within the chamber as the Speaker, Gbajabiamila’s procession is yet to arrive for commencement of plenary.

There is possibility that the lawmakers may engage in serious fight when the session would commence.

Details later…..