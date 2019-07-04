NEWS
Troops repel fresh Boko Haram insurgents attack in Borno
The Nigerian Army on Thursday said its troops successfully repelled fresh attack coordinated by Boko Haram insurgents, on the 212 Tank Battalion at Gajigana in Nganzai Local Government Area of Borno.
The development came barely two days after the troops repelled similar attack by the insurgents on troops’ location at Goniri in Yobe.
Brig.-Gen. Bulama Biu, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division and Commander Sector 1, Operation Lafiya Dole, made the disclosure while addressing newsmen at the scene of the attack.
Biu disclosed that the insurgents on gun trucks attempted to infiltrate the troops’ location on Wednesday night, adding that they met stiff resistance by the troops.
He explained that the troops with support of the Nigeria Air Force engaged the insurgents in fierce battle and repelled the attack.
Biu revealed that the troops killed a number of the insurgents, recovered two gun trucks and high caliber ammunitions from the attack.
The commander added that the army had initiated a new operation, code named ‘Halaka Dodo’, to rout out remnants of the insurgents hibernating at Gwoza-Mandara Mountains, Lake Chad basin and northern part of the state.
Biu warned people in the region against collaborating and supplying logistics to the insurgents, noting that the action was undermining the nation and the efforts of the military to end insurgency and restore peace to the northeast.
He also called on the insurgents still in the bush to surrender, stressing that the army was ready to flush them out of their enclaves.
The commander conveyed the commendation of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai to the troops over their gallantry and professionalism in defeating the insurgents and discharging their constitutional mandate.
Biu reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to the provision of equipment and improvement of troops’ welfare to ensure successful implementation of the counter insurgency operation. (NAN)
MOST READ
Troops repel fresh Boko Haram insurgents attack in Borno
The Nigerian Army on Thursday said its troops successfully repelled fresh attack coordinated by Boko Haram insurgents, on the 212 Tank...
Strike Continue Until Wages Paid – Maritime Workers’ Union
The President, Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), Adeyanju Adewale, on Thursday said that workers would continue the indefinite strike...
CSO Seeks UN, EU’s Intervention Over Zakzaky, Wife’s Health
The Inniative for Conciliation and Right Protection (ICRP) has called on the United Nation (UN), European Union (EU) African Union...
Heavy Rainstorm Destroys Over 40 Houses In Kebbi
Heavy rainstorm accompanied by strong winds has destroyed over forty houses and a secondary school in Shiko village of Dandi...
U.S. Representative Justin Amash Quits Republican Party
Justin Amash, U.S. Representative, a frequent critic of Republican President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he was quitting the...
PDP Stalwart Commends FG On Ruga Project
Chief Alexander Mwolwus, a chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau, on Thursday commended the Federal Government for suspending...
Anti-graft: Stepson Of Former Malaysian PM Najib Arrested
Riza Shahriz Abdul Aziz, stepson of former Malaysian Prime Minister, Najib Razak, arrested by the country’s anti-corruption body on Thursday...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS12 hours ago
Princess Haya, Wife Of Dubai’s Ruler, Seeks Refuge In London
- NEWS12 hours ago
Osun Gov’ship: As Oyetola, Adeleke Know Fate Tomorrow
- NEWS3 hours ago
Tension In Reps As Factional PDP Minority Leader Chinda, Others Occupy Principal Officers’ Seats
- NEWS22 hours ago
PMB Suspends `RUGA’ Programme, Backs NEC’s Livestock Plan
- POLITICS22 hours ago
Lawan Inaugurates Committees On Media, Legislative Agenda
- NEWS18 hours ago
Sen Abbo Weeps, Begs For Forgiveness Over Assaulting Lady
- NEWS12 hours ago
Gombe, 5 Others To Get $100m USAID Grant
- NEWS12 hours ago
DSP Omo-Agege Appoints 5 Advisers From Delta