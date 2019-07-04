WORLD
U.S. Representative Justin Amash Quits Republican Party
Justin Amash, U.S. Representative, a frequent critic of Republican President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he was quitting the Republican Party.
He said that politicians had become more loyal to their parties than to the American people.
“Today, I am declaring my independence and leaving the Republican Party.
“No matter your circumstance, I’m asking you to join me in rejecting the partisan loyalties and rhetoric that divide and dehumanise us,’’ he said.
Amash, of Michigan, said this in a Washington Post opinion piece published on the U.S. Independence Day holiday.
