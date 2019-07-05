NEWS
2019 Hajj: NAHCON Advance Team Departs For S/Arabia
The advance team of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON has left Abuja for Hajj activities in Saudi Arabia.
Addressing the team at the International Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, Chairman of the Commission, Barrister Abdullahi Mukhtar Muhammad, admonished them to remember that they are traveling to Saudi Arabia as officials of the Federal Republic of Nigeria therefore their discipline, organised team work, commitment to the task ahead are crucial to the success of 2019 Hajj.
Mukhtar emphasised on the importance of their good conduct to the image of the country, adding that the impression they create is the yardstick that will be used to judge Nigerian pilgrims.
He also reminded them of their assignments which includes but not limited to ensuring comfort, dignity and security of pilgrims, without whom there will not be Hajj officials.
The Chairman urged them to respect hierarchy, treat all pilgrims well without discrimination, respect constituted authorities and maintain spirit of brotherhood among all pilgrims notwithstanding their nationality. He called upon the team to pray for the success of President Muhammadu Buhari and all other Nigerian leaders; to pray for themselves and for the safety of pilgrims to in 2019 Hajj season.
The team of 39 NAHCON staff on advance assignment in Saudi Arabia are responsible for receiving pilgrims upon arrival in Madinah and Jeddah Airports, their feeding, bedding in their various accommodation, security, transportation, enlightenment and general monitoring.
The advanced team, led by Madinah coordinator who is also the Acting Secretary to the Commission, is expected to liaise with Saudi authorities in coordinating movement of pilgrims and updating the relevant authorities on new developments from the host country as they are being released.
