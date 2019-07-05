NEWS
Adamawa APC Deny Withdrawing Governorship Case at Tribunal
The Adamawa chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) party says, it has not withdrawn it cas challenging the victory of incumbent Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of PDP before Elections Petitions Tribunal in the state.
The state chairman Alhaji Ibrahim Bilal, said that the state party’s executives comprising 21 LGA chairmen at an emergency meeting and resolved the party to pursue the case to it logicsl conclusion.
“The state executives of the party is informing general public that APC as a party have not withdrawn its case before Governorship Election Tribunal challenging the election of Fintiri of PDP governorship candidate.
“We raise our voice loud to clear air and to challenge the purported news making round that the party had withdrawn the case.
“The Party have not withdrawn the case and would never until final conclusion” Bilal said.
Bilal among the party’s prayer before the tribunal was to declare APC as winner of the governorship election and to return Senator Umaru Bindow as winner.
He said, the case is filed by the party, hence; no body or any small group of people have rights to withdraw the case on behalf of the party without it consent.
MOST READ
Adamawa APC Deny Withdrawing Governorship Case at Tribunal
The Adamawa chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) party says, it has not withdrawn it cas challenging the victory...
CIHP Advocate For Antiretroviral Treatment For HIV/AIDS
Centre For Integrated Health Program (CIHP) has advocated for good medical service of HIV/AIDS and other healthcare service across the...
UK Bang Business Drum In Saudi Arabia
The British finance minister, Philip Hammond, will visit Saudi Arabia on Saturday to promote bilateral business ties. He will be...
Osun: PDP Expresses Shock Over S/Court Verdict
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said it is shocked at the ruling of the Supreme Court on the contentious...
el-Rufai Appoints Chief Of Staff, Seven Other Aides
Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state, has appointed, Muhammad Sani Abdullahi, the immediate past Commissioner for Planning and Budget, as his new Chief...
Obaseki, Security Agencies Meet, Warn Against Disturbance Of Public Peace
…vow to prosecute, jail those stockpiling arms, ammunition The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has met with heads of...
NSE Market Indicators Down 0.1%
The week-long bearish trend persisted on Friday with the All-Share Index of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) declining further by...
MOST POPULAR
- Tribute12 hours ago
20 Years Without Our Bappa
- NEWS22 hours ago
Alaibe, Dino, Suleiman Pick Gubernatorial Forms For Bayelsa, Kogi
- NEWS7 hours ago
JUST IN: Osun Guber: Supreme Court Decides In Favour Of Oyetola
- EDITORIAL14 hours ago
Salihijo Ahmad, 20 Years On…
- COLUMNS14 hours ago
The Story Of Busola Dakolo’s Unknown ‘Cousin’5
- COVER STORIES7 hours ago
Osun Guber: Supreme Court Affirms Gov. Oyetola’s Election
- NEWS1 hour ago
Just In: PMB Re-appoints Boss Mustapha, Abba Kyari
- NEWS22 hours ago
Anxiety Grips Osun Residents As Supreme Court Gives Verdict Friday