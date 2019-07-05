Adamawa APC Deny Withdrawing Governorship Case at Tribunal

The Adamawa chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) party says, it has not withdrawn it cas challenging the victory of incumbent Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of PDP before Elections Petitions Tribunal in the state.

The state chairman Alhaji Ibrahim Bilal, said that the state party’s executives comprising 21 LGA chairmen at an emergency meeting and resolved the party to pursue the case to it logicsl conclusion.

“The state executives of the party is informing general public that APC as a party have not withdrawn its case before Governorship Election Tribunal challenging the election of Fintiri of PDP governorship candidate.

“We raise our voice loud to clear air and to challenge the purported news making round that the party had withdrawn the case.

“The Party have not withdrawn the case and would never until final conclusion” Bilal said.

Bilal among the party’s prayer before the tribunal was to declare APC as winner of the governorship election and to return Senator Umaru Bindow as winner.

He said, the case is filed by the party, hence; no body or any small group of people have rights to withdraw the case on behalf of the party without it consent.