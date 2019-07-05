Aig-Imoukhuede, Oyo Ita Appointed Co-Chairs Of NESG Steering Committee

Founder and chairman, Africa Initiative for Governance (AIG), Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, has been appointed private sector co-chair of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) Steering Committee for its Governance and Institutions Policy Commission (GIPC), a role he co-chairs with the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, who was appointed the Public Sector Co-Chair.

The inauguration ceremony was held at the NESG offices in Lagos, recently.

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) is a foremost think-tank organisation that promotes sustainable growth and development in the Nigerian economy. It is a not-for profit/non-partisan organisation with a mandate to champion the reform of the Nigerian economy into an open, private sector-led economy that is globally competitive on a sustainable basis.

Reacting to his appointment, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede expressed his commitment to achieve the Commission’s mandate. He noted that “across the world, in many first world countries, the advancement of the private sector — especially with the adoptions of new-age technology tools served as a critical source of inspiration for the public sector and for successful government reform. Furthermore, the quality of the leaders of public institutions — their skillset, capability, their approach and their beliefs — always serves as an important determinant of the success of the reform. This combination of factors — strong private sector innovation and entrepreneurship, and effective public sector leadership — are widely acknowledged as the key to the developmental success we see in the world’s most advanced nations. Thus, if sustainable long-term solutions are to be developed and consistent growth and development is to be achieved, a greater level of collaboration must be fostered between the public and private sectors.”

The Governance and Institutions Policy Commission, led by Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede and Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, have members comprising notable public and private sector leaders. Amongst them are: Prof. Tunde Olaopa, executive chairman, Ibadan School of Government and Public Policy; Mr. Gabriel Aduda, permanent secretary, Political and Economic Matters, Office of Secretary to the Government of Federation; Dr. Joe Abah, country director, DAI International Development; Mr. Dasuki Arabi, Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) and Mr. Uyi Akpata, regional senior partner, PricewaterhouseCoopers. The team will be pivotal to strengthening the cords of public-private partnerships in Africa’s governance domain.

The newly constituted Government and Institution Policy Commission (GIPC) will facilitate the implementation of NES recommendations pertaining to Governance and Institutions, as well as develop advocacy programmes to engage policymakers and influence public debates through Summits, Seminars, Workshops, Position Papers, Local and International Conferences, Policy Dialogues, Public Lectures and spearhead initiatives to drive the commission’s mandate.