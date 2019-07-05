Connect with us
APC Chieftain Tasks Oyetola On All-Inclusive Govt

Published

1 min ago

on

Mr Ade Omole,a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has advised Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun to ensure an all-inclusive government and to extend hands of fellowship to his political opponents.

Omole who is also the leader of the United Kingdom Chapter of the APC gave the advice while reacting to the Friday’s affirmation of Oyetola’s electoral victory by the Supreme Court.

While speaking in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja, he noted that by the ruling, the court had stood firm in defence of the law and constitution of the country.

He congratulated Oyetola for the ruling, adding that an all-inclusive government in the state, was critical to enthrone purposeful leadership.

Omole said the Supreme Court judgement, was not just a victory for the party, but for the people of Osun and the country’s democracy.

He expressed optimism that now that litigation was over, the governor could now settle down to governance without further distraction.

He added that the ruling would go a long way in restoring the confidence and hope of Nigerians on the sanctity of the judiciary as the last hope of the common man.

Omole urged Oyetola to remain a good ambassador of the APC by ensuring good governance to the people of the state, while sustaining the programmes and developmental agenda of the party.

He said it was now the responsibility of the governor to ensure that the people of the state were repaid with good governance.

NAN reports that the apex court affirmed the decision of the Court of Appeal which nullified the March 22 judgement of Osun Election Petition Tribunal.

The tribunal had declared Sen. Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the September 2018 governorship election.

The Supreme Court in a split judgement on Friday (today) agreed substantially with the Court of Appeal which ruled that a majority judgement delivered at the tribunal was a nullity.

