CIHP Advocate For Antiretroviral Treatment For HIV/AIDS

Centre For Integrated Health Program (CIHP) has advocated for good medical service of HIV/AIDS and other healthcare service across the country.

CEO of CIHP, Dr. Bolanle Oyeledun who made the call during a scientific roundtable series, in Abuja. Organised by the Centre For Integrated Health Program (CIHP) with the theme: “Reaching “zero”, Emerging dynamics of HIV epidemics in Nigeria”.

She said, “We still have over eight hundred thousands (800,000) gaps and you find out that, this gaps is more especially with the young people and also we are making sure that we get to them.

“Many people living with HIV in Nigeria are not unaware of their status. Nigeria continues to fall short of providing the recommended number of HIV testing and counselling sites.

“Low levels of access to antiretroviral treatment remains the major issue for people living with HIV, meaning that there are still many AIDS-related deaths in Nigeria, to poor medical treatment.

“This means giving them meaningful information about quality and costs to be active health care consumers. It also includes supporting innovative approaches to improving quality, accessibility, and affordability,” she said.

The survey review by CHIP show that the South-South zone of the country has the highest HIV prevalence, at 3.1% among adults aged 15–49 years. HIV prevalence is also high in the North Central zone (2.0%) and in the South East zone (1.9%). HIV prevalence is lower in the South West zone (1.1%), the North East zone (1.1%) and the North West zone (0.6%).

Explain that the survey provides a clearer understanding of Nigeria’s HIV epidemic and shines a light on progress and the remaining gaps and challenges.