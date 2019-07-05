Curbing Ugly Trend Of Drugs Abuse, Other Vices In IDP Camps

The rising case of drug abuse at various internally displaced persons (IDPs) camps has become worrisome considering the fact that the ugly trend is further deteriorating the already devastated lives of IDPs, Francis Okoye writes.

The dilapidated condition of these camps contribute, in no small measure, to the reasons for the situation the IDPs have found themselves. Besides drug abuse that is rampant in the camps, prostitution is also on the increase as young girls and women turn themselves to sex slaves just so they can raise enough to cater for basic needs.

All these is encouraged by poor feeding in the camps and activities of some camp officials who have no problem diverting and stealing the little resources made available for the residents of the camps by humanitarian organisations and the government.

What is more worrisome about drug use in these camps is the fact that peddlers of drugs operate with the approval of some of the officials who are supposed to protect the IDPs.

Sometime ago, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Borno State Command, arrested 13 drug traffickers in some camps the state. In that raid, the agency seized assorted hard drugs from the suspects arrested during mop-up activities in collaboration with the military in Bakassi Camp, Maiduguri.

That operation is a testimony to the fact that the camps are not immune from criminal activities and it also depicts the unfortunate situation of the IDPs who, instead of focusing on getting their lives back, are busy trying to make their conditions worse.

While the state government is making every efforts to ensure that all the displaced persons return to their ancestral homes in dignified manner, it is paramount to work out modalities to screen IDPs to ensure that drug addicts amongst them are rehabilitated before they return home. This will ensure that the habits most of them picked up while living in the camps, are not carried back to their ancestral homes.

Of note is the sad truth that Borno State has no rehabilitation centres for such persons, a situation the NDLEA in the state decried recently, despite the alarming rate of drug abuse in the state.

The agency however, have sought partnership with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) operating in the state to curb the menace of drug abuse amongst IDPs.

Mr Kennedy Idoko, the staff officer administration and logistics, NDLEA, Borno State Command, revealed this at a humanitarian stakeholder’s forum organised by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Idoko appealed to the Northeast Development Commission (NEDC) to come to the aid of NDLEA and construct rehabilitation Centre in Borno, noting that the only rehabilitation centre in the entire northeast region is the one mini centre in Bauchi which cannot accommodate much people.

“The alarming rate of drug abuse in the camps may be as a result of trauma the IDPs went through. Many of them turn to drugs probably because they feel that it would solve their problems.

“The only rehabilitation centre we have in the northeast is the mini one in Bauchi and it can’t take many people, so we appeal to the NEDC to come to our aid to construct rehabilitation centres in Borno State.

“We are also seeking the collaboration of various NGOs operating in the state for a thorough fight against drug abuse amongst IDPs in the camps. Some NGOs have been collaborating, but we still want more to join in the fight,” Mr Idoko added.

He noted that the drug war is a war that is supposed to be fought by everyone, hence he appealed that all hands must be on deck to eradicate the ugly trend.

Similarly, the principal staff officer, Drugs Demand Reduction Unit of NDLEA, Borno State Command, Mr Marcus Ayuba, while speaking on the issue, said the challenges of drug abuse amongst the IDPs is disturbing.

Ayuba added that the challenges, apart from drug abuse, include young girls selling their bodies because even the intervention from NGOs is not enough.

“So it is not sufficient and they have to complement. And because of the condition of the camps, coupled with idleness, anything can sneak into the minds of these people and drugs abuse challenge is a function of the brain especially, the mind. So you see them turning to drugs.

“We have been able to train some of the personnel of the Nigeria police force drawn from those working in the camps on how to respond appropriately to the challenges of drugs which leads to other social vices in the camps.

“Because the police is on the frontline, we bank on them not only on intelligence, but also on how to handle such cases before they finally transfer them, especially, where the challenge of drugs is very high.

“So the major achievement of the NDLEA, Borno State Command, is the training of the police personnel on how to respond appropriately to challenges of drugs. We have been able to, over time, raise some camps because the rate of drug abuse there is alarming.

“If Borno is ranking second to Kano in the abuse of drugs, while Kano has her statistics that seven out of 10 young people are using drugs, especially the psychotropic. So if you are fair to Borno that is ranking second, then it could be between 40 to 50 per cent. And culturally, because they shy-away from alcohol, then they take tablets and syrup instead.

“It is really a pathetic situation and that is the major achievement the NDLEA Borno Command has made in the area of intervention at the IDPs camps. The number of arrests is usually high. In a month, we arrested 60 to 70 of them from different camps.

“For the users, what they require is counselling. We tell them about the consequences, dangers and risks, as well as how economically, it creates imbalance in the family. They face a lot of associated trauma because of their choices. Some may feel on the way, that is the caregivers may say, they have somebody who can sponsor them in a rehabilitation centre. That is where the issue of rehabilitation centre becomes important.

“The only centre in Borno is in the Nuero -psychiatric hospital that is not enough and because of stigmatisation, people don’t want to be associated with psychiatric hospital, they prefer to come to our centre here.

“Government has to do something. We have the property and a very large one. Government can come in and see things for themselves. The facility speaks for itself. It only requires renovation. We need a standard rehabilitation centre. We can’t go outside of the confines of the United Nations standard practice procedure; that will be tantamount to violation of human rights of the clients we want to help. So we really want to be professional in what we do.”

He emphasised the need for government to act fast and construct standard rehabilitation centre in Borno to cater for the alarming increase in abuse of drugs by young people and recently, women who are called special population because of their vulnerability.