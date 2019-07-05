Customs Grants Licence For Vehicle Bonded Terminal In Kano

Northern vehicle importers can now clear their vehicles in Kano as the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has granted approval to Habbas Multi-ventures Limited as a vehicle bonded terminal.

The company recently received a letter of ‘Final Approval’ from the Licenses and Permits Directorate of Nigeria Customs Service to commence operation as first private vehicle terminal in Nigeria.

Managing director of the company, Alhaji Hamisu Abba Sumaila after receiving the approval in Abuja thanked Controller General of Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali and his management team for creating a legitimate alternative to discourage trans-border vehicle smuggling in Nigeria.

Sumaila described the final approval as a mark of confidence reposed on Habbas Multiventures, promising that the company will strive to justify it and add value to national economy through its terminal in area of automobile business.

“We are happy that after an earlier provisional approval, followed by inspection visit to our terminal facility in Kano, management of Nigeria Customs Service have found us worthy for this final approval.

“Our entire staff members are ready and willing to offer world class service in a Nigerian environment for vehicle purchase, sales and be of resource to importers of vehicular cargoes destined for Northern part of the country.

“With this approval, we can now strengthen our move to ship in vehicles by sea and air into our facility taking advantage of the unique privilege of paying duty and other charges later, as approved by government,” he said.