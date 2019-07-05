Connect with us
Advertise With Us

BUSINESS

Customs Grants Licence For Vehicle Bonded Terminal In Kano

Published

1 min ago

on

Northern vehicle importers can now clear their vehicles in Kano as the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has granted approval to Habbas Multi-ventures Limited as a vehicle bonded terminal.

The company recently received a letter of ‘Final Approval’ from the Licenses and Permits Directorate of Nigeria Customs Service to commence operation as first private vehicle terminal in Nigeria.

Managing director of the company, Alhaji Hamisu Abba Sumaila after receiving the approval in Abuja thanked Controller General of Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali and his management team for creating a legitimate alternative to discourage trans-border vehicle smuggling in Nigeria.

Sumaila described the final approval as a mark of confidence reposed on Habbas Multiventures, promising that the company will strive to justify it and add value to national economy through its terminal in area of automobile business.

“We are happy that after an earlier provisional approval, followed by inspection visit to our terminal facility in Kano, management of Nigeria Customs Service have found us worthy for this final approval.

“Our entire staff members are ready and willing to offer world class service in a Nigerian environment for vehicle purchase, sales and be of resource to importers of vehicular cargoes destined for Northern part of the country.

“With this approval, we can now strengthen our move to ship in vehicles by sea and air into our facility taking advantage of the unique privilege of paying duty and other charges later, as approved by government,” he said.

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS5 mins ago

There Is No Shortcut To Wealth, Fame, Magu Warns Youths

The acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Magu, has warned  Nigerian youths to jettison crimes...
NEWS9 mins ago

Many Feared Dead, 30 Vehicles Burnt As Pipeline Explode In Lagos

Many people are feared killed from an oil pipeline explosion that occurred in the early hours of yesterday in Ijegun,...
NEWS9 mins ago

Senate Mulls Compulsory Health Insurance Package By Employers

The Senate yesterday directed the Federal Ministry of Health to put in place policies that would compel employers of labour...
NEWS11 mins ago

Obaseki Okays N100m For 40 Entrepreneurs In Edo

The Edo State governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has said that N100million from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s N2billion credit...
NEWS11 mins ago

5 People Still Missing In Lagos Boat Mishap – LASWA

The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), yesterday said five people were still missing six days after a-20 capacity passengers’ boat...
POLITICS14 mins ago

Alaibe, Melaye, Suleiman Pick Guber Forms For Bayelsa, Kogi

Former managing director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Timi Alaibe,  Senator Dino Melaye and Aminu Abubakar Suleiman yesterday bought...
NEWS22 mins ago

Senate Asks HMOs To Settle Debts Within 3 Months

The Senate yesterday mandated the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to direct all Health Maintenance Organisations (HMOs) to settle all...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: