Customs Intercepts N11.2m Smuggled Textiles In Lagos

The Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) yesterday said it intercepted 140 bundles of textile materials worth N11.2million.

Smuggling of textile materials through the nation’s land borders have increased since the federal government placed a ban on access to foreign exchange to importers of textile materials in the country.

The governor of the Central bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele had in March said Nigeria currently spends over $4billion annually on imported textiles and ready-made clothing. He said the potential market size of the domestic textile industry was over $10 billion.

But, speaking to journalists at a press briefing, the Customs Area Controller, Compt. Mohammed Aliyu said 25,153 bags of foreign parboiled rice smuggled into the country were also intercepted.

According to him, the textile materials which were worth over N11.2 million were intercepted after being smuggled from neighbouring country. Others are 49 cartons of reboiled paracetamol injection worth N39.2 million; 86 sacks of used shoes worth N10.3 million and 820 sacks of donkey skins worth N78 million.

Also, impounded were 347 cartons of Codeine syrup at N174 million; 1000 sachets of Tramadol at N250,000, Indian hemp worth N11million.

He also disclosed that the smuggled rice intercepted were worth over N331million and they would be given to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs’) upon directive from the Customs headquarters.

“We have over 25,153 bags of rice waiting for directive from Abuja, worth over N331million and we don’t give poisonous rice to IDPs’ as insinuated by some people.”

The CAC also disclosed that the unit intercepted a truck loaded with cement and smuggled rice thereby making the rice poisonous. “This is a company vehicle that carry cement. The rice is loaded in the middle of the cement and this is what they sell to the innocent public.”

Speaking on rice taken to IDPs, Comptroller Muhammed said they were firstly taken to the National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to know whether they wereb fit for consumption.

“We take this rice to NAFDAC for testing before we give it to orphanage homes. If they say it is not good for human consumption we won’t give out but destroy so we don’t give expired rice to IDP. We sort out the most poisonous one while we give the good to the Internally Displaced.”