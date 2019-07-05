BUSINESS
Customs Intercepts N11.2m Smuggled Textiles In Lagos
The Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) yesterday said it intercepted 140 bundles of textile materials worth N11.2million.
Smuggling of textile materials through the nation’s land borders have increased since the federal government placed a ban on access to foreign exchange to importers of textile materials in the country.
The governor of the Central bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele had in March said Nigeria currently spends over $4billion annually on imported textiles and ready-made clothing. He said the potential market size of the domestic textile industry was over $10 billion.
But, speaking to journalists at a press briefing, the Customs Area Controller, Compt. Mohammed Aliyu said 25,153 bags of foreign parboiled rice smuggled into the country were also intercepted.
According to him, the textile materials which were worth over N11.2 million were intercepted after being smuggled from neighbouring country. Others are 49 cartons of reboiled paracetamol injection worth N39.2 million; 86 sacks of used shoes worth N10.3 million and 820 sacks of donkey skins worth N78 million.
Also, impounded were 347 cartons of Codeine syrup at N174 million; 1000 sachets of Tramadol at N250,000, Indian hemp worth N11million.
He also disclosed that the smuggled rice intercepted were worth over N331million and they would be given to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs’) upon directive from the Customs headquarters.
“We have over 25,153 bags of rice waiting for directive from Abuja, worth over N331million and we don’t give poisonous rice to IDPs’ as insinuated by some people.”
The CAC also disclosed that the unit intercepted a truck loaded with cement and smuggled rice thereby making the rice poisonous. “This is a company vehicle that carry cement. The rice is loaded in the middle of the cement and this is what they sell to the innocent public.”
Speaking on rice taken to IDPs, Comptroller Muhammed said they were firstly taken to the National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to know whether they wereb fit for consumption.
“We take this rice to NAFDAC for testing before we give it to orphanage homes. If they say it is not good for human consumption we won’t give out but destroy so we don’t give expired rice to IDP. We sort out the most poisonous one while we give the good to the Internally Displaced.”
MOST READ
Indigo Wins ‘Outstanding PR Agency of the Year’ Award
Integrated Indigo Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading public relations and event management consultancy firm has once again emerged as the...
There Is No Shortcut To Wealth, Fame, Magu Warns Youths
The acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Magu, has warned Nigerian youths to jettison crimes...
Many Feared Dead, 30 Vehicles Burnt As Pipeline Explode In Lagos
Many people are feared killed from an oil pipeline explosion that occurred in the early hours of yesterday in Ijegun,...
Senate Mulls Compulsory Health Insurance Package By Employers
The Senate yesterday directed the Federal Ministry of Health to put in place policies that would compel employers of labour...
Obaseki Okays N100m For 40 Entrepreneurs In Edo
The Edo State governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has said that N100million from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s N2billion credit...
5 People Still Missing In Lagos Boat Mishap – LASWA
The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), yesterday said five people were still missing six days after a-20 capacity passengers’ boat...
Alaibe, Melaye, Suleiman Pick Guber Forms For Bayelsa, Kogi
Former managing director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Timi Alaibe, Senator Dino Melaye and Aminu Abubakar Suleiman yesterday bought...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS17 hours ago
Tension In Reps As Factional PDP Minority Leader Chinda, Others Occupy Principal Officers’ Seats
- NEWS13 hours ago
PDP: BoT Chair Makes U-turn, Backs Party’s Choice For Reps Minority Leader
- BUSINESS15 hours ago
Dangote Cement: 21m People To Benefit From Promo
- NEWS10 hours ago
Alaibe, Dino, Suleiman Pick Gubernatorial Forms For Bayelsa, Kogi
- NEWS14 hours ago
Troops repel fresh Boko Haram insurgents attack in Borno
- POLITICS17 hours ago
BSO Endorses Bulama For APC Nat’l Secretary
- NEWS18 hours ago
Police Beefs Up Security In Osun Ahead Of Governorship Election Judgement
- NEWS9 hours ago
Anxiety Grips Osun Residents As Supreme Court Gives Verdict Friday