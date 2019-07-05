Dangote To Enrich 21m Cement Consumers Through New Promo

In an unprecedented move to empower millions of its product consumers economically, Dangote Cement Plc, yesterday, launched a consumer promo tagged: “Dangote Cement Bag of Goodies,” which is designed to produce 21 million winners across the country.

The promo, which runs between July and September in which prizes worth billions of naira would be won, was formally unveiled to the media at a news briefing in Lagos.

Lucky consumers are to win 43 cars, 24 tricycles, 24 motorcycles, 550 refrigerators, 400 television sets, 300,000 Dangote Foods goodies packs and recharge cards for all networks worth N200 million.

Speaking, the group managing director of Dangote Cement Plc, Engr. Joseph Makoju, who was represented by the group executive director of Dangote Industries Limited, Knut Ulvmoen, said the company decided to run the biggest promo ever in Nigeria as a way of contributing to the economic well-being of the consumers of its products given the prevailing economic situation.

He said the promo is to reward valued consumers for their unflinching partnership in ensuring that our range of cement products remains today the first choice for construction purposes across the country, adding that the consumer promotion gives opportunities for existing and new consumers to get a step ahead of their struggle for economic emancipation by winning any of the give-away items which has economic value.

“We have made it so transparent that you don’t have to go through any raffle or draw associated with many other promotions in the country. You win instantly because what is revealed in the scratch card is what you win,” he stated.

Explaining why Dangote Cement launched such a humongous promo, Knut explained that Dangote Cement is the largest in Africa with the largest production capacity and therefore decided to reward the consumers in the biggest way ever experienced in the country.

Marketing director, Dangote Cement, Mrs. Funmi Sanni, stated that “Consumers are at the heart of what we do; without them there is no business. Consumers are important and a fundamental factor of production without which production process is incomplete and our ability to remain in business becomes impossible.”