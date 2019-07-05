BUSINESS
Dangote To Enrich 21m Cement Consumers Through New Promo
In an unprecedented move to empower millions of its product consumers economically, Dangote Cement Plc, yesterday, launched a consumer promo tagged: “Dangote Cement Bag of Goodies,” which is designed to produce 21 million winners across the country.
The promo, which runs between July and September in which prizes worth billions of naira would be won, was formally unveiled to the media at a news briefing in Lagos.
Lucky consumers are to win 43 cars, 24 tricycles, 24 motorcycles, 550 refrigerators, 400 television sets, 300,000 Dangote Foods goodies packs and recharge cards for all networks worth N200 million.
Speaking, the group managing director of Dangote Cement Plc, Engr. Joseph Makoju, who was represented by the group executive director of Dangote Industries Limited, Knut Ulvmoen, said the company decided to run the biggest promo ever in Nigeria as a way of contributing to the economic well-being of the consumers of its products given the prevailing economic situation.
He said the promo is to reward valued consumers for their unflinching partnership in ensuring that our range of cement products remains today the first choice for construction purposes across the country, adding that the consumer promotion gives opportunities for existing and new consumers to get a step ahead of their struggle for economic emancipation by winning any of the give-away items which has economic value.
“We have made it so transparent that you don’t have to go through any raffle or draw associated with many other promotions in the country. You win instantly because what is revealed in the scratch card is what you win,” he stated.
Explaining why Dangote Cement launched such a humongous promo, Knut explained that Dangote Cement is the largest in Africa with the largest production capacity and therefore decided to reward the consumers in the biggest way ever experienced in the country.
Marketing director, Dangote Cement, Mrs. Funmi Sanni, stated that “Consumers are at the heart of what we do; without them there is no business. Consumers are important and a fundamental factor of production without which production process is incomplete and our ability to remain in business becomes impossible.”
MOST READ
Indigo Wins ‘Outstanding PR Agency of the Year’ Award
Integrated Indigo Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading public relations and event management consultancy firm has once again emerged as the...
There Is No Shortcut To Wealth, Fame, Magu Warns Youths
The acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Magu, has warned Nigerian youths to jettison crimes...
Many Feared Dead, 30 Vehicles Burnt As Pipeline Explode In Lagos
Many people are feared killed from an oil pipeline explosion that occurred in the early hours of yesterday in Ijegun,...
Senate Mulls Compulsory Health Insurance Package By Employers
The Senate yesterday directed the Federal Ministry of Health to put in place policies that would compel employers of labour...
Obaseki Okays N100m For 40 Entrepreneurs In Edo
The Edo State governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has said that N100million from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s N2billion credit...
5 People Still Missing In Lagos Boat Mishap – LASWA
The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), yesterday said five people were still missing six days after a-20 capacity passengers’ boat...
Alaibe, Melaye, Suleiman Pick Guber Forms For Bayelsa, Kogi
Former managing director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Timi Alaibe, Senator Dino Melaye and Aminu Abubakar Suleiman yesterday bought...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS17 hours ago
Tension In Reps As Factional PDP Minority Leader Chinda, Others Occupy Principal Officers’ Seats
- NEWS13 hours ago
PDP: BoT Chair Makes U-turn, Backs Party’s Choice For Reps Minority Leader
- BUSINESS15 hours ago
Dangote Cement: 21m People To Benefit From Promo
- NEWS10 hours ago
Alaibe, Dino, Suleiman Pick Gubernatorial Forms For Bayelsa, Kogi
- NEWS14 hours ago
Troops repel fresh Boko Haram insurgents attack in Borno
- POLITICS17 hours ago
BSO Endorses Bulama For APC Nat’l Secretary
- NEWS18 hours ago
Police Beefs Up Security In Osun Ahead Of Governorship Election Judgement
- NEWS9 hours ago
Kaduna Assembly Inaugurates Principal Officers, Confirms Commissioners