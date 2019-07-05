Denja @ 50: FAMAKS Wins Poetry Contest Celebrating ANA’s President

FAMAKS British Schools, is the winner of the Schools Poetry Competition celebrating the 50th birthday of the president of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), and National Council for Arts & Culture (NCAC) director, Mallam Denja Abdullahi.

Other winners include, Total Child International Schools as first runner-up, Epitome Model Islamic Schools in second runner-up position, and Doveland International Schools as third runner-up in the contest.

The competition encouraged schools’ performances of poetry works by Mallam Abdullahi, and other Nigerian poets of their choice. Students from the four participating schools deliver largely traditional poetic interpretations of Abdullahi’s poetry collection, Talking Drum, with a few contemporary ‘take’ on modern form of poetry, as spoken word, by other artistes. Students were judged based on presentation, costume, props, and poetry interpretation.

It is the first of a series of activities such as lectures, multi-genre collection and commentative notes publications, essay contests, critiques and reviews of Abdullahi’s works, an award dinner and theatre adaptation of his poetry Mairogo, scheduled to hold from June to August, ending on the celebrant’s birthday.

Arojah Royal Theatre (ART), Artistic Director and Secretary of the Denja at Fifty, Literature & Arts Festival (DAFLAF), Jerry Adesewo, says the event snowballed from its original one-day programme to a number of activities leading up to Abdullahi’s birthday. The activities, he says, highlight the importance of celebrating great people in their lifetime rather than after their death.

“Celebrating impactful individuals during their lifetime encourages others that their little contributions do not go unnoticed,” stresses Adesewo.

Extolling the befitting nature of the event to the personality, author and compere, Barr Chinyere Obiobasi, observes that anything other than a literary festival to commemorate him would be alien to those who know him best.

“As a literary icon, and a member of ANA, who had gradually risen through the association’s official ranks to the presidency position today, he has been involved in many literary events, traversed the length and breadth of Nigeria on account of literary activities. I think there is no better way to celebrate him.”

Pleased with the activities prepared by his friends and contemporaries to honour him, particularly the kick off activity with secondary schools, Abdullahi urged Nigerians to ingrain traditional African values and morals in their children to protect them against the imposition of foreign and often negative morality. Their influence by borrowed culture and morals, he lamented, erodes good African values.

While noting the average performance of the participating schools, plus the absence of six other schools, Abdullahi attributes them to the short rehearsal periods before the contest.

“I have watched performances of my poetry by these children in the past, and they were mind-blowing. Then, they were prepared, they had rehearsed, and gave electrifying performances. I am happy the children have interfaced with my works.”

Abuja-based poets, Basiru ‘Bash’ Sunday Amuneni, and Ebenezer ‘Omo Awe’ Olatunde, were judges at the contest. All attendant students received giveaway copies of authors, Obiobasi’s The Loyal Queen and Salamatu Sule’s, Oma, The Drummer Girl, while winner, first and second-runner up schools took home cash prizes of N30,000, N20,000 and N10,000 respectively.