FOOTBALL
Derby Appoint Phillip Cocu As Lampard Replacement
Derby County have appointed Phillip Cocu as Frank Lampard’s replacement as manager on a four-year contract.
The Championship playoff finalists were looking for a new manager after Lampard was named Chelsea’s new boss and opted for the former PSV Eindhoven man.
“I am pleased and honoured to confirm that Derby County will be my new club and can’t wait to meet with the team and the fans to start this adventure together,” Cocu said.
Derby chairman Mel Morris added: “We are delighted to welcome Phillip Cocu as our new manager.
“We are continuing to develop our philosophy at Derby County and from the first conversation with Phillip, and his team, it was very clear they share similar views.
“The fit is strong. We want to build on the momentum that we have in our style of play, our club values, and the increasingly important role of our academy.
Phillip and his team understand the need and benefits of this approach.
“We had very specific criteria for identifying a new manager. Phillip has an excellent track record of achievement in his managerial career with a proven ability to develop players to drive both tangible success and value.
We are looking forward to Phillip leading us into the new season.”
Cocu won the Eredivisie title three times as manager of PSV before leaving to manage Fenerbahce last summer.
As a player, he won the Dutch title on four occasions with the Eindhoven side and was also a La Liga winner with Barcelona in 1999.
