SPORTS
Egypt Forward Salah Misses Training with Cold
Egypt forward Mohamed Salah missed training with cold on Friday, two days before the Africa Cup of Nations hosts meet South Africa in a round-of-16 tie.
The Egyptian Football Association said in a statement on Twitter that coach Javier Aguirre had ordered Salah not to train “so as not to worsen his condition” without giving further details.
Salah, who scored two goals in three games during the group stage, is one of the biggest names in the tournament and an icon in his homeland.
His absence would be a significant blow for the seven times champions, who have been criticised at home for their performances in the group stage in spite of winning all three games without conceding a goal.
Many Egyptians feel that the current team is a shadow of the side which won three successive tournaments between 2006 and 2010. (Reuters/NAN)
MOST READ
Osun S/Court Judgement: Democracy, Judiciary Bleeding, Says Frank
A political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has reacted...
Wild Jubilation In Osun As Supreme Court Affirms Oyetola’s Election
Wild jubilation erupted in the camp of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its supporters in Osun yesterday following the...
PDP, Others React To Gov. Oyetola’s Supreme Court Victory
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun says it has accepted the Supreme Court judgment that affirmed Gov. Gboyega Oyetola...
Access Bank Bags International Award For Improving Value For Women
Access Bank Plc. has emerged winner of the 2019 GBA Women’s Market Champion Impact Award for its efforts towards providing...
South Africa’s Denel Asks For $200M State Cash Injection -CEO
South African state defence company has asked the government for a 2.8 billion rand ($200 million) cash injection to help...
Buhari Congratulates Oyetola On Supreme Court Victory
President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun on the Friday Supreme Court ruling which affirmed his victory...
UNICEF Tasks Kwara Govt. On Protection Of Children’s Rights
The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has called on Kwara Government to make comprehensive plan on the protection of children’s...
MOST POPULAR
- Tribute8 hours ago
20 Years Without Our Bappa
- NEWS19 hours ago
Alaibe, Dino, Suleiman Pick Gubernatorial Forms For Bayelsa, Kogi
- NEWS22 hours ago
PDP: BoT Chair Makes U-turn, Backs Party’s Choice For Reps Minority Leader
- NEWS4 hours ago
JUST IN: Osun Guber: Supreme Court Decides In Favour Of Oyetola
- BUSINESS24 hours ago
Dangote Cement: 21m People To Benefit From Promo
- NEWS23 hours ago
Troops repel fresh Boko Haram insurgents attack in Borno
- EDITORIAL10 hours ago
Salihijo Ahmad, 20 Years On…
- COLUMNS10 hours ago
The Story Of Busola Dakolo’s Unknown ‘Cousin’5