BUSINESS
‘FG Exploring Options To Improve Dairy Sector’
The permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammed Umar has disclosed that the government is in the process of evolving a National Dairy Policy that will articulate a clear road map to improve the dairy subsector.
The policy, according to him, would bring increased employment generation, foreign exchange earnings and means of livelihood.
Umar disclosed this yesterday at the Fourth Global Dairy Congress Africa in Abuja themed: “Accelerating Investment and Cooperation of Dairy in Africa.” He said that challenges of the dairy sector borders on infrastructure development, processing, quality control, industry and sectoral cooperation.
The permanent secretary, who was represented by the director, Animal Husbandry Services, Dr Wategire Bright, said despite the huge cattle population, Nigeria’s milk production falls far short of its demand with the majority of the national herd owned mostly by small holder and peri-urban cattle farmers.
He said: “The industry is largely subsistence and consists of milk production, importation, processing, marketing and consumption. Nigerian cattle contribute a conservative estimate of 50,000 litres to daily supply and consumption of aggregated and bulked milk which is less than 20% of local potential.
“Nigeria’s milk production accounts for only 13% of West African production and 0.01% of global Dairy output. Our dairy requirement is largely met by 60% imports and 40% local production. Nigeria’s annual imports of milk and other dairy products is currently estimated at US$ 1.3 billion.
“Access to inputs and cows of proven genetic quality also constitutes a major constraint due to rudimentary status of the Nigerian diary value chain and may constitute a potential area of veritable investment for discerning stakeholders.’’
He however reiterated the need to foster sub-sectoral growth that is inclusive of smallholders and all key players along the value chain.
Also speaking, the director of Animal Husbandry Services, while noting that the dairy industry is a dynamic industry with an ever increasing demand for milk and milk products, said it is dominated by pastoralists who are gradually moving away from subsistence level of production to embracing entrepreneurial ideas with emphasis on economic consideration.
The director who was represented by the deputy- director in the department, Mrs Winnie Lai-Solarin, said Nigerian livestock account for one third of our agricultural Gross Development Product (GDP), providing food, employment, farm energy, manure and transport.
