Firm Canvasses Green Finance For Sustainable Environment Project

For a sustainable environmental projects, PanAfrican Capital (PAC) Holdings canvassed for the use of green finance and increasing the level of financial flows from the public, private for the country development.

Chairman, Pan African Capital Holdings, Mr. Dolapo Atekoja, made this known at the company’s Green Finance and Environment Forum, with the theme: ‘The Earth, Our Business and The Future’ held in Lagos.

According to Atekoja, in recent times, global climate has been stressed more than ever before and essentially calls for immediate changes from all of us; starting from the way we run our communities, businesses and our individual lives.

He noted that “Fundamental in driving this change, is the choices we make in the allocation of financial resources. As a company, we are strongly convinced that issues of climate change and environmental sustainability should be on the front burner.”

He noted further that PAC has always been a leading voice, both internationally and locally in promoting this very important subject, saying that the issues of enhancing the environment was one of collaboration rather than isolation.

He added that the objectives of today’s forum is to re-echo the need to consider both financial gains and environmental benefits in the chase to take up opportunities and to share ideas on innovative ways to preserve the environment, encourage more private investments towards climate preservation, and highlight opportunity areas for more public/private collaboration.

The governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, stated that “The human community takes pride in the developments we have progressively achieved in pursuit of better living conditions.”

He stated that “We have created new and better ways of doing things, including the discovery of new technologies for higher productivity and profitability.”

Representing Sanwo-Olu, the deputy governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, commended Pan African Capital Holdings, for looking beyond their primary interests as private business investors and organising this high level environment forum with the theme: ‘The Earth, Our Business, Our Future,’ saying that the organisation of this high-level forum with significant attendance across sectors of human endeavor underscores the importance that this issue deserves.

Pan African Capital Holdings Limited is a Proprietary Investment Company with special focus on key sectors across Africa including financial services, hospitality & entertainment, real estate & infrastructure, agro-allied & FMCG, healthcare and ICT & media.