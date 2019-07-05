Connect with us
Advertise With Us

ENTERTAINMENT

French Michael Jackson Fans Sue Neverland Accusers

Published

1 min ago

on

Three Michael Jackson fan clubs in France have launched legal proceedings against the men who accused the late star of abusing them in a documentary.

The claims of James Safechuck and Wade Robson, who both say they were sexually abused by Jackson as children, formed the basis of HBO’s Leaving Neverland.

The Michel Jackson Community, the MJ Street and On the Line groups sued the men in Orleans, northern France.

Unlike the UK and US, French defamation laws extend libel beyond death.

According to Reuters, the court said a judgment would be delivered on 4 October.

In Leaving Neverland, directed by British filmmaker Dan Reed, both Safechuck and Robson say they were befriended by the late singer in the 1990s and were showered with gifts and affection before the sexual abuse began.

Following the documentary, which was broadcast on the M6 channel in France, some radio stations stopped playing his music and fashion brand Louis Vuitton removed Jackson-themed items from its 2019 summer menswear collection.

The fans’ lawyer, Emmanuel Ludot, said the allegations – broadcast in the UK on Channel 4 – amounted to a “genuine lynching” of Jackson, who died in 2009.

The fan groups are seeking symbolic damages of one euro (90p) each.

In 2014, Mr Ludot represented the Michael Jackson Community when they won nominal damages of one euro from the pop star’s private doctor, Conrad Murray, for his part in Jackson’s death.

“In France you cannot sully the image of the dead,” Mr Ludot said. “There’s moral and emotional suffering. And when there’s suffering, there’s compensation. It’s very simple.”

The proceedings have been welcomed by Michael Jackson’s estate.

In a statement reported in the New York Post, it said it was “in full support of Mr Ludot’s efforts on behalf of Michael and his beloved fans in France and across the globe that the truth shall ultimately prevail”.

The estate hoped, it said, that “a victory in France will soon fuel a movement in the United States to finally explore changes in the law to afford defamation protection for the deceased”.

 

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS15 mins ago

APC Chieftain Tasks Oyetola On All-Inclusive Govt

Mr Ade Omole,a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has advised Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun to ensure an...
WORLD20 mins ago

More Than 172M West Africans Lack Electricity, Says ECOWAS Energy Centre

The ECOWAS Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE) said on Saturday that more than 172 million West Africans...
NEWS44 mins ago

Supreme Court Verdict: Adeleke Congratulates Oyetola, Wishes Him Well

Sen. Ademola Adeleke, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the September 2018 governorship election in Osun, on Friday congratulated...
NEWS59 mins ago

NYSC Wants Corps Members to Utilise Skills Gained During Service Year

National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has urged corps members to take advantage of the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Programme which...
NEWS1 hour ago

UNICEF Provides N54m Worth of Water Treatment Chemicals to Borno

United Nation Children Fund(UNICEF) on Friday donated water treatment chemicals worth N54 million to Borno State Government as part of...
NEWS1 hour ago

Suspected Thief Changes Plea as Court About To Pass Sentence

A 26-year-old shopkeeper, Lawrence Edodi, who admitted  stealing his employer’s N340, 000 during arraignment, on Friday changed his plea before...
NEWS1 hour ago

Makinde Sacks OYSIEC Board, Vows To Pay Salaries, Allowance

…Action Illegal, Unconstitutional -ALGON   Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde has dissolved the board of the State Independent Electoral Board...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: