FOOTBALL
Gernot Rohr To Unleash His ‘Best Team’ Against Cameroon
Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr has revealed he will field his best players for the crucial Round of 16 fixture against Cameroon at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.
During their last outing against Madagascar in the group stage, the German tactician rested some of his regular players by making five changes to the starting line-up.
The changes turned out ineffective for Nigeria, as they suffered a 2-0 loss in the hands of the debutants, which left fans upset about the team’s performance.
Ahead of Saturday’s outing, Rohr disclosed that he is anticipating a strong challenge from the Indomitable Lions as they aim to bounce back from their latest setback.
“Everybody wants to do well especially after this disappointment against Madagascar,” Rohr told the NFF media.
“It is true that we changed the team, we wanted to play some other players to keep them in the rhythm of the competition but now, the best team has to start to do the best and to make Nigeria proud.
“The real tournament is starting for us now. We have seen the fixtures and all the games are difficult for everybody, even for Egypt. Of course, for us, it is a very good team of Cameroon. They had six points, we had five. They scored two goals also.
“I think it will be a very tough game, but there’s a small difference between both sides and so we have to prepare very well.”
Rohr recalled the events before Nigeria defeated Cameroon 2-0 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium during the 2018 World Cup qualifiers, and hopes the odds will be in their favour again in Alexandria.
“We have this little advantage, they played yesterday and we already played three days before, so we have little advantage physically and also mentally because everybody wants to do well,” he continued.
“There is something similar. We lost against South Africa at home 2-0 and then was the Cameroon game, and then we lost to Madagascar 2-0 and it’s again Cameroon, so it can be a good omen, I hope so.”
MOST READ
South Africa’s Denel Asks For $200M State Cash Injection -CEO
South African state defence company has asked the government for a 2.8 billion rand ($200 million) cash injection to help...
Buhari Congratulates Oyetola On Supreme Court Victory
President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun on the Friday Supreme Court ruling which affirmed his victory...
UNICEF Tasks Kwara Govt. On Protection Of Children’s Rights
The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has called on Kwara Government to make comprehensive plan on the protection of children’s...
Oyetola: APC Reacts To Supreme Court Judgment
The Osun All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday, described the Supreme Court judgment that affirmed Gov. Gboyega Oyetola as the...
FirstBank Is Re-Engineering Banking With Digitised Services
Globally, a new wave of technology is revolutionising the way banks do business to deliver better customer experience and remain...
NSE Postpones Airtel Africa Listing
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday postponed the planned cross border secondary listing of 3,758,151,504 ordinary shares of Airtel...
Somalia Inaugurates Exercise To Integrate Islamic Group Into Army
The Somali government on Friday launched an exercise to integrate forces of moderate Islamic group Ahlu Sunna Waljama’a (ASWJ) into...
MOST POPULAR
- Tribute8 hours ago
20 Years Without Our Bappa
- NEWS18 hours ago
Alaibe, Dino, Suleiman Pick Gubernatorial Forms For Bayelsa, Kogi
- NEWS21 hours ago
PDP: BoT Chair Makes U-turn, Backs Party’s Choice For Reps Minority Leader
- BUSINESS23 hours ago
Dangote Cement: 21m People To Benefit From Promo
- NEWS3 hours ago
JUST IN: Osun Guber: Supreme Court Decides In Favour Of Oyetola
- NEWS22 hours ago
Troops repel fresh Boko Haram insurgents attack in Borno
- EDITORIAL9 hours ago
Salihijo Ahmad, 20 Years On…
- COLUMNS10 hours ago
The Story Of Busola Dakolo’s Unknown ‘Cousin’5