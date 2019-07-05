NEWS
Gombe Will Go Ahead With RUGA Scheme – Gov. Yahaya
Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has expressed reservation over the suspension of the Ruga settlement scheme by the Federal Government, saying Gombe state will go ahead with the scheme.
The governor stated this after a closed meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday.
`Ruga Settlement’ is a rural settlement in which animal farmers/herders stay in an designated place provided with basic amenities such as schools, hospitals, road networks, vet clinics, markets among others.
However, the initiative has elicited nationwide controversy.
Buhari had on Wednesday suspended the `Ruga Settlement’ Programme initiated by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture in preference for the National Economic Council (NEC)’s National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP).
Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi announced the President’s position after a meeting of the NEC Committee of Farmers/Herders Crisis Chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Umahi said that the NLTP would be all inclusive, adding that it was for states that were willing to key into the programme.
However, Yahaya, who spoke in Hausa language, said: “President Buhari’s intention on the Ruga settlement scheme is laudable and the people of Gombe, who are predominantly Fulanis will definitely key into it.
“As I speak to you now, Gombe state government has set aside over 200,000 hectare of land for the implementation of the Ruga Settlement scheme in the state.
“So, because some states rejected the scheme doesn’t mean that Gombe state will not go ahead to implement it.
“Up till now, I don’t want to believe that the pilot scheme has been suspended. We are going to continue with it, because to us it’s a very good initiative in view of the hardship our people (herdmen) are now facing.
“We need to find a lasting solution to their predicaments so as to save their lives because they are Nigerians too.
“So, I don’t want to believe that the president has suspended the scheme – this is worrisome and may be inimical to our people,’’ he said.
The governor reiterated the determination of the state government to partner with the Buhari administration for speedy transformation of the state.
On Dadin Kowa Dam project, the governor revealed the water scheme had been resuscitated, saying that 40 million litres of water was being pumped daily for domestic consumption in Gombe and its environs.
MOST READ
Iranian Official Threatens To Seize British Oil Tanker
An Iranian official has said a British oil tanker should be seized, if a detained Iranian ship is not released....
Just In: PMB Re-appoints Boss Mustapha, Abba Kyari
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the re-appointment of Mr Boss Mustapha as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF),...
President Buhari To Attend AU Summit In Niger Republic
President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Abuja on Saturday for Niamey, Niger Republic to attend the African Union (AU) Summit, scheduled...
Gombe Will Go Ahead With RUGA Scheme – Gov. Yahaya
Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has expressed reservation over the suspension of the Ruga settlement scheme by the Federal...
WSICE Celebrates Decade Of Promoting Humanist Principles
The Wole Soyinka International Cultural Exchange (WSICE) will celebrate a decade of promoting humanist principles, embodied in the works and...
Northern Elders To Meet Govs, Others Over RUGA
The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has said it will meet with the Northern Governors forum and the Coalition of Northern...
Remodeled 8th Generation Hyundai Sonata To Make Debut In Nigeria
The remodeled 8th generation Hyundai Sonata will soon make Nigeria debut, having undergone remarkable makeover that incorporates Hyundai’s third generation...
MOST POPULAR
- Tribute11 hours ago
20 Years Without Our Bappa
- NEWS22 hours ago
Alaibe, Dino, Suleiman Pick Gubernatorial Forms For Bayelsa, Kogi
- NEWS7 hours ago
JUST IN: Osun Guber: Supreme Court Decides In Favour Of Oyetola
- EDITORIAL13 hours ago
Salihijo Ahmad, 20 Years On…
- COLUMNS13 hours ago
The Story Of Busola Dakolo’s Unknown ‘Cousin’5
- COVER STORIES6 hours ago
Osun Guber: Supreme Court Affirms Gov. Oyetola’s Election
- NEWS21 hours ago
Anxiety Grips Osun Residents As Supreme Court Gives Verdict Friday
- NEWS21 hours ago
Kaduna Assembly Inaugurates Principal Officers, Confirms Commissioners