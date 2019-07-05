Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Government Bans Tricycle Association In Anambra

Published

1 min ago

on

Anambra State Government has banned the Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN) from operating in the state.

The Commissioner for Transport, Mr Uchenna Okafor, via a statement, said the ban became necessary following ceaseless negative reports over activities of the association in the state.

He warned that any person or group operating on the guise of tricycle operators would be dealt with.

“TOAN is strange to Anambra State Government, the group operate in disguise and in very negative circumstances.

“No union can exist without the consent of the government,’’ he said.

The commissioner urged security agencies in the state to ensure that TOAN and any other such unknown groups operating under the name ceased to exist in the state.

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

Government Bans Tricycle Association In Anambra

Anambra State Government has banned the Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN) from operating in the state. The Commissioner for...
WORLD11 mins ago

Islamic State Claims Responsibility For Attack In North Lebanon

Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack in north Lebanon in June, which killed two policemen and two army soldiers,...
Gboyega Oyetola Gboyega Oyetola
COVER STORIES16 mins ago

Osun Guber: Supreme Court Affirms Gov. Oyetola’s Election

The Supreme Court in a split judgment of five to two on Friday upheld the election Gov Adeboyega Oyetola of...
Gboyega Oyetola Gboyega Oyetola
NEWS60 mins ago

JUST IN: Osun Guber: Supreme Court Decides In Favour Of Oyetola

The Supreme Court has ruled in favour of Gboyega Oyetola as the winner of the Osun State governorship election. This...
COVER STORIES5 hours ago

We’re Winning War Against Kidnapping, Banditry – Security Chiefs

Nigeria’s security chiefs have given themselves thumbs-up in the ongoing armed forces and the police war against kidnapping, banditry, armed...
CRIME5 hours ago

We Spend N4m On Each Petition – ICPC

In its anti-graft war, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) says it spends an average of...
COVER STORIES6 hours ago

Clerics Accused Of Sexual Assault

In recent times, many so-called ‘men of God’ have found themselves entangled in sexual assault allegations that subjected them to...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: