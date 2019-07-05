NEWS
Government Bans Tricycle Association In Anambra
Anambra State Government has banned the Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN) from operating in the state.
The Commissioner for Transport, Mr Uchenna Okafor, via a statement, said the ban became necessary following ceaseless negative reports over activities of the association in the state.
He warned that any person or group operating on the guise of tricycle operators would be dealt with.
“TOAN is strange to Anambra State Government, the group operate in disguise and in very negative circumstances.
“No union can exist without the consent of the government,’’ he said.
The commissioner urged security agencies in the state to ensure that TOAN and any other such unknown groups operating under the name ceased to exist in the state.
