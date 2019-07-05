NEWS
Indigo Wins ‘Outstanding PR Agency of the Year’ Award
Integrated Indigo Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading public relations and event management consultancy firm has once again emerged as the winner of the Outstanding PR Agency of the Year category at the just concluded 2019 Marketing Edge Brands and Advertising Excellence Award held in Lagos, recently.
Speaking while presenting the award, the chairman of the Day, Mr. George Thorpe described the process leading to the selection of Integrated Indigo Limited as a product of painstaking search which placed the agency ahead of its peers on varying parameters.
According to him, Indigo has proven to be a force to reckon with by any firm seeking excellence in the marketing communication industry through its creativity and limitless passion to provide topnotch services for its clients.
Receiving the award on behalf of the company, the managing director of Integrated Indigo Limited, Mr. Bolaji Abimbola expressed the company’s profound appreciation to the organizers saying that the honour has affirmed the hard work of the agency is making significant impact on the business of its clients[O1] .
“We are very delighted to have been recognized once again by Marketing Edge for all our contributions to the growth of the PR industry. This award bears testimony to the fact that our works are now making huge impacts on the brands we handle for our clients.
For us, kudos should go to the clients for the confidence and trust they have placed on us in offering our service. As a company, we would continue to deliver exceptional services and value to our clients’ businesses,” he said.
Abimbola further charged the team to continue delivering on its promise to clients and proffer initiatives that would help establish the agency as a big force in Africa.
