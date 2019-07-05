Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

JUST IN: Osun Guber: Supreme Court Decides In Favour Of Oyetola

Published

1 min ago

on

Gboyega Oyetola

The Supreme Court has ruled in favour of Gboyega Oyetola as the winner of the Osun State governorship election.

This judgement dismisses the appeal of Senator Ademola Adeleke challenging the declaration Oyetola as Osun state governor.

The judge upheld the decision of the Court of Appeal that the proper thing to have done in the absence of Justice Peter Obiorah was to start the entire trial afresh.

In the lead judgement by Justice Bode Rhodes-Vivour, the apex court declared that the absence of the judge who read the majority decision of the election tribunal, Justice Peter Obiorah on one of the hearings renders the entire proceedings a nullity.

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

Gboyega Oyetola Gboyega Oyetola
NEWS1 min ago

JUST IN: Osun Guber: Supreme Court Decides In Favour Of Oyetola

The Supreme Court has ruled in favour of Gboyega Oyetola as the winner of the Osun State governorship election. This...
COVER STORIES4 hours ago

We’re Winning War Against Kidnapping, Banditry – Security Chiefs

Nigeria’s security chiefs have given themselves thumbs-up in the ongoing armed forces and the police war against kidnapping, banditry, armed...
CRIME4 hours ago

We Spend N4m On Each Petition – ICPC

In its anti-graft war, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) says it spends an average of...
COVER STORIES5 hours ago

Clerics Accused Of Sexual Assault

In recent times, many so-called ‘men of God’ have found themselves entangled in sexual assault allegations that subjected them to...
COVER STORIES5 hours ago

Osun Gov Poll: Anxiety As Supreme Court Gives Verdict Today

Fear has gripped residents of Osun State, especially those in the camps of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and...
POLITICS5 hours ago

As Citizens Set Agenda For Nasarawa 6th Assembly

The Nasarawa State’s 6th House of Assembly was inaugurated on June 10, 2019. Immediately after it’s inauguration, the House proceeded...
NEWS5 hours ago

Firm Canvasses Green Finance For Sustainable Environment Project

For a sustainable environmental projects, PanAfrican Capital (PAC) Holdings canvassed for the use of green finance and increasing the level...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: