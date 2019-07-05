JUST IN: Osun Guber: Supreme Court Decides In Favour Of Oyetola

The Supreme Court has ruled in favour of Gboyega Oyetola as the winner of the Osun State governorship election.

This judgement dismisses the appeal of Senator Ademola Adeleke challenging the declaration Oyetola as Osun state governor.

The judge upheld the decision of the Court of Appeal that the proper thing to have done in the absence of Justice Peter Obiorah was to start the entire trial afresh.

In the lead judgement by Justice Bode Rhodes-Vivour, the apex court declared that the absence of the judge who read the majority decision of the election tribunal, Justice Peter Obiorah on one of the hearings renders the entire proceedings a nullity.