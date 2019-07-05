Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Just In: PMB Re-appoints Boss Mustapha, Abba Kyari

Published

26 mins ago

on

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the re-appointment of Mr Boss Mustapha as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), and Malam Abba Kyari as Chief of Staff (COS) to the President.

In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), Garba Shehu, both appointments take effect from May 29, 2019.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

WORLD1 min ago

Iranian Official Threatens To Seize British Oil Tanker

An Iranian official has said a British oil tanker should be seized, if a detained Iranian ship is not released....
NEWS26 mins ago

Just In: PMB Re-appoints Boss Mustapha, Abba Kyari

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the re-appointment of Mr Boss Mustapha as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF),...
NEWS34 mins ago

President Buhari To Attend AU Summit In Niger Republic

President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Abuja on Saturday for Niamey, Niger Republic to attend the African Union (AU) Summit, scheduled...
NEWS37 mins ago

Gombe Will Go Ahead With RUGA Scheme – Gov. Yahaya

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has expressed reservation over the suspension of the Ruga settlement scheme by the Federal...
ENTERTAINMENT43 mins ago

WSICE Celebrates Decade Of Promoting Humanist Principles

The Wole Soyinka International Cultural Exchange (WSICE) will celebrate a decade of promoting humanist principles, embodied in the works and...
NEWS47 mins ago

Northern Elders To Meet Govs, Others Over RUGA

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has said it will meet with the Northern Governors forum and the Coalition of Northern...
NEWS50 mins ago

Remodeled 8th Generation Hyundai Sonata To Make Debut In Nigeria

The remodeled 8th generation Hyundai Sonata will soon make Nigeria debut, having undergone remarkable makeover that incorporates Hyundai’s third generation...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: