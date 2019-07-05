Kogi Gov Congratulates Oyetola, APC, Says S’Court Verdict Victory For Democracy 

Kogi State Governor, Alh. Yahaya Bello has congratulated his Osun State counterpart, Governor Gboyega Oyetola over his victory at the Supreme Court.

The Governor who stated this in a message through his Director General of Media and Publicity, Kingsley Fanwo, said it is a “green day for the people of Osun, Oyetola and the All Progressives Congress”.

“The people of Osun voted for our great party and the highest court in the land has affirmed that timeless truth. I congratulate my brother, Governor Gboyega Oyetola and the entire APC Family. I also congratulate the good people of Osun State for remaining steadfast in the ideology of our great party.

“With the litigation dusts settled, Osun will continue to witness the prosperity promised by our party”.

He enjoined the Governor to stretch his hand of fellowship to all who contested his obvious victory at the polls.

“All hands must be on deck to continue to make Osun the shining example of democratic excellence. I urge my brother to bring everyone together to actualize his laudable dream for the great Osun State”, he said.

He said the party will soon celebrate another victory in Kogi State, expressing optimism that the feats of February and March 2019 will be repeated during the November 16, 2019 Governorship election.